Ostapenko and Dabrowski win Qatar Ladies Open doubles event

Latvia's Alona Ostapenko and Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski on Sunday triumphed in the Qatar Ladies Open tennis tournament's doubles event, reports LETA.

In the final match, Ostapenko and Dabrowski beat Andreja Klepac (Slovenia) and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez 6-3, 6-3.





The title has earned Ostapenko 900 WTA doubles ranking points. Ostapenko is currently ranked 32nd the WTA doubles rankings, up from 55th place last week. On the other hand, Dabrowski is in 11th place in the WTA doubles rankings.