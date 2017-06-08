Reliability of Estlink 2 cable between Estonia, Finland was record high in 2017

Last year the undersea power cable between Estonia and Finland, Estlink 2, was not operational due to technical problems during one hour of all the 8,760 hours of the year 2017, which means that reliability reached a record high of 99.8%, informs LETA/BNS.

In 2016 the indicator was 96.5%. In addition, the cable was not operational during 13 hours of the year due to planned maintenance works, the transmission system operator Elering said.





In 2017, 2,319 gigawatt-hours of electricity flowed between Estonia and Finland through Estlink 2 -- 768 GWh from Estonia to Finland and 1,551 GWh from Finland to Estonia.





Meanwhile, the reliability of Estlink 1 was 98.5% last year, which is the same as in 2016. During the year, 119 GWh of electricity flowed from Estonia to Finland through Estlink 1 and 143 GWh in the other direction.





Estlink 1 has been operational for more than 10 years and Estlink 2 was launched at the end of 2013. The combined capacity of the Estlink cables is 1,000 megawatts and the connections are owned by TSOs of the two countries, Elering and Fingrid.