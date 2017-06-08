Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Estonian medicines market expands to EUR 80.3 mln in Q4
The value of
medicines provided by wholesalers to general pharmacies totaled 55.4 million
euros, the value of medicines provided to hospital pharmacies 24.3 million
euros and the value of medicines provided to other institutions 600,000 euros.
Prescription drugs accounted for the largest part of
the turnover at 68.2 million euros, while over the counter sales
and hospital package sales accounted for 11.6 million euros and 500,000
euros, respectively.
Based on anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC)
classification, the most sold medicines by turnover were antineoplastic
and immunomodulating agents with 15.8 million euros, antiinfectives for
systemic use with 12.6 million euros and alimentary tract and metabolism
medicines with 9.5 million euros.
The volume of the veterinary medicines market in the
fourth quarter of 2017 at wholesale prices was 3.2 million euros, 18.7% more
than in the final quarter of 2016.
The expansion of the veterinary medicines market
mainly is attributable to a 47.7% surge year over year in the sales
of code QI immunologicals.
Almost 85% of veterinary medicines were sold to
veterinarians or to agricultural companies represented by a veterinarian, 6.5%
to veterinary pharmacies, 6% to other institutions and 2.5% to general
pharmacies.
