Estonian medicines market expands to EUR 80.3 mln in Q4

The volume of the Estonian human medicines market increased 8.1% over year to 80.3 million euros in the final quarter of 2017, figures from the Agency of Medicines show, cites LETA/BNS.

The value of medicines provided by wholesalers to general pharmacies totaled 55.4 million euros, the value of medicines provided to hospital pharmacies 24.3 million euros and the value of medicines provided to other institutions 600,000 euros.

Prescription drugs accounted for the largest part of the turnover at 68.2 million euros, while over the counter sales and hospital package sales accounted for 11.6 million euros and 500,000 euros, respectively.

Based on anatomical therapeutic chemical (ATC) classification, the most sold medicines by turnover were antineoplastic and immunomodulating agents with 15.8 million euros, antiinfectives for systemic use with 12.6 million euros and alimentary tract and metabolism medicines with 9.5 million euros.

The volume of the veterinary medicines market in the fourth quarter of 2017 at wholesale prices was 3.2 million euros, 18.7% more than in the final quarter of 2016.

The expansion of the veterinary medicines market mainly is attributable to a 47.7% surge year over year in the sales of code QI immunologicals.

Almost 85% of veterinary medicines were sold to veterinarians or to agricultural companies represented by a veterinarian, 6.5% to veterinary pharmacies, 6% to other institutions and 2.5% to general pharmacies.