Friday, 16.02.2018, 22:19
Graanul Invest wood pellet producer to invest EUR 2.1 mln in upgrade of production lines
BC, Tallinn/Riga, 16.02.2018.
Latvia’s Graanul Invest wood pellet producer will invest about EUR 2.1 million in upgrade of its production lines, the company’s executive director Haralds Vigants told LETA.
He said that the investment project will be implemented by the end of 2019,
attracting EU funding. The goal of the project is to upgrade production lines
and achieve lower energy consumption for the production process.
Graanul Invest plans to implement another investment project this year – purchase
automated measurement station for supplies for EUR 130,000.
According to Firmas.lv business database, in 2016 the company generated EUR
29.727 million in sales, down 10.2% from a year ago, while the company’s profit
dropped 29.4% to EUR 1.402 million.
Graanul Invest was registered in Latvia in 2003 and has a share capital of EUR 2,842. It
belongs to Estonia's Graanul Invest,
the largest wood pellet producer in the Baltic region.
