Friday, 16.02.2018, 09:59
HKScan Latvia invests EUR 300,000 in meat dumpling line in Jelgava plant
The
company’s representatives said that in the future all meat dumplings of HKScan Latvia under the brands of
Rakvere and Rigas Miesnieks will be produced in Jelgava, selling them in the
local market, as well as in Estonia and Lithuania.
The new dumpling line will be opened on February 21.
The ceremony will also be attended by Latvian Agricultural Minister Janis Duklavs, Agriculture Ministry’s deputy state secretary Parsla Rigonda Krievina, Jelgava Mayor Andris Ravins, HKScan president Jari Latvanen, and HKScan Latvia head Heino Lapins.
The company said that HKScan Latvia’s plant in Jelgava produces
almost 800 tons of meat products a year, while the new meat dumpling line will
expand the range of products.
As reported, HKScan Latvia in 2016 posted EUR
33.679 million in sales, down 5.9 percent from a year ago, while the company’s
profit dropped 3.3 times to EUR 654,518.
Founded in 1922, HKScan Latvia has been a part of
Finland's HKScan group since 1998. HKScan is one of
the leading food companies in Northern Europe. It has meat processing companies
in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and the Baltic states.
