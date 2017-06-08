HKScan Latvia invests EUR 300,000 in meat dumpling line in Jelgava plant

HKScan Latvia meatpacker has invested EUR 300,000 in a new meat dumpling line in its Jelgava plant, LETA learned from the company.

The company’s representatives said that in the future all meat dumplings of HKScan Latvia under the brands of Rakvere and Rigas Miesnieks will be produced in Jelgava, selling them in the local market, as well as in Estonia and Lithuania.

The new dumpling line will be opened on February 21. The ceremony will also be attended by Latvian Agricultural Minister Janis Duklavs, Agriculture Ministry’s deputy state secretary Parsla Rigonda Krievina, Jelgava Mayor Andris Ravins, HKScan president Jari Latvanen, and HKScan Latvia head Heino Lapins.

The company said that HKScan Latvia’s plant in Jelgava produces almost 800 tons of meat products a year, while the new meat dumpling line will expand the range of products.

As reported, HKScan Latvia in 2016 posted EUR 33.679 million in sales, down 5.9 percent from a year ago, while the company’s profit dropped 3.3 times to EUR 654,518.

Founded in 1922, HKScan Latvia has been a part of Finland's HKScan group since 1998. HKScan is one of the leading food companies in Northern Europe. It has meat processing companies in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Poland and the Baltic states.