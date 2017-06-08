Baltic Export, Good for Business, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies

In 2017, Liepaja achieved its highest industrial output in 4 years

In 2017, Latvia’s southwestern port city of Liepaja achieved its highest industrial output in four years, and 77% of the products made in the city were exported to foreign countries, Liepaja Mayor Uldis Sesks (Liepaja Party) said in an interview with Liepaja Radio on February 15th, cites LETA.

Liepaja-based enterprises made EUR 271.1 million worth of products in 2017, up EUR 53.1 million or 24.4% against 2016.

 

“Last year, Liepaja’s industrial output was the highest in four years. Compared with previous years, the share of exports was very high, as 77% of the products made in Latvia in 2017 were exported,” said Sesks, adding that last year industrial output grew in all Latvia’s cities.




