Friday, 16.02.2018
In 2017, Liepaja achieved its highest industrial output in 4 years
In 2017, Latvia’s southwestern port city of Liepaja achieved its highest industrial output in four years, and 77% of the products made in the city were exported to foreign countries, Liepaja Mayor Uldis Sesks (Liepaja Party) said in an interview with Liepaja Radio on February 15th, cites LETA.
Liepaja-based enterprises made EUR 271.1 million worth of products in 2017,
up EUR 53.1 million or 24.4% against 2016.
“Last year, Liepaja’s industrial output was the highest in four years.
Compared with previous years, the share of exports was very high, as 77% of the
products made in Latvia in 2017 were exported,” said Sesks, adding that last
year industrial output grew in all Latvia’s cities.
