Analytics, Construction, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.02.2018, 21:40
The volume of construction work in Lithuania increased by 2.5% in Q4
In IV quarter 2017, against the respective period of the previous year, the volume of construction work carried out, calendar adjusted, increased by 10.5% (unadjusted – by 9.9%). Against the same period of the previous year, the volume of building construction both calendar adjusted and unadjusted, it decreased by 1.3%, that of construction of civil engineering structures – increased by 27.7% (unadjusted – increased by 26.1%).
In 2017, the volume of construction work carried out amounted to EUR 2.6 billion at current prices, and against 2016, calendar adjusted, it increased by 9.5% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 9.2%).
In 2017, the proportion of construction of civil engineering structures stood at 43.2% of total construction works carried out in the country; their value amounted to EUR 1.1 billion, or by 16.3% more than in 2016 calendar adjusted (unadjusted – 15.5%). The bulk (38.6%) fell within construction of roads and streets and repair.
In 2017, the proportion of construction of non-residential buildings stood at 39%; their value amounted to EUR 1 billion, or by 11.8% more than in 2016 calendar adjusted (unadjusted – by 11.9%). The bulk fell within construction of production, industrial buildings and warehouses.
In 2017, the value of construction of residential buildings amounted to EUR 455.8 million (17.8% of all construction works carried out within the country); over the year, both calendar adjusted and unadjusted, it decreased by 8.3%.
In 2017, in terms of type of work, the bulk of construction works carried out within the country – 47.6% – fell within new construction, 29% – repair and other construction work, 23.4% – reconstruction.
Changes in the volume of construction work carried out, growth, drop (–),%
|
|
IV quarter 2017, against
|
2017 against
|
III quarter
2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
III quarter 2017
|
IV quarter 2016, calendar adjusted
|
IV quarter 2016
|
2016, calendar adjusted
|
2016
|
Within the country
|
2.5
|
8.0
|
10.5
|
9.9
|
9.5
|
9.2
|
Buildings
|
0.7
|
8.9
|
–1.3
|
–1.3
|
4.7
|
4.8
|
residential
|
1.7
|
10.6
|
–19.1
|
–17.8
|
–8.3
|
–8.3
|
non-residential
|
0.3
|
8.1
|
8.6
|
7.8
|
11.8
|
11.9
|
Civil engineering structures
|
4.7
|
7.2
|
27.7
|
26.1
|
16.3
|
15.5
In IV quarter 2017, the volume of construction work carried out abroad amounted to EUR 78.2 million. Against the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, it increased by 2.9% (unadjusted – by 1.5%), against the respective period of the previous year, calendar adjusted, it increased by 28% (unadjusted – by 27.6%).
In 2017, the volume of construction work carried out abroad amounted to EUR 275.4 million; against 2016, calendar adjusted, it increased by 14.8% (unadjusted – by 14.9%).
All comparative indicators are calculated at constant prices of 2010 applying a construction input price index.
Concepts
Construction work carried out refers to the value (VAT excluded) of all kinds of work carried out when building a new structure, reconstructing, repairing (restoring) or demolishing a structure for a customer (sale) or for own needs. It excludes the value of land and design work.
A news release on the works of construction enterprises in I quarter 2018 is due on 15 May 2018.
More information on the issue is available in the Database of Indicators.
- 15.02.2018 Главные должники в Латвии – предприятия торговли и общепита
- 15.02.2018 HKScan Latvia будет производить пельмени в Елгаве
- 15.02.2018 Участники рынка недвижимости Латвии ожидают позитивного развития в 2018 году
- 15.02.2018 Страны Балтии просят заложить в следующий бюджет ЕС средства на синхронизацию электросетей
- 15.02.2018 VIADA Baltija инвестирует в развитие новой сети автозаправочных станций до 8 млн. евро
- 15.02.2018 Technical problems disrupt issuance of ID documents in Lithuania
- 15.02.2018 Вырастет ли экспорт белорусских удобрений через Клайпеду?
- 15.02.2018 В Резекне строят промышленный комплекс стоимостью 7 млн. евро
- 15.02.2018 Падение грузооборота в Рижском порту объясняется геополитической ситуацией
- 15.02.2018 Европейский вещательный союз обеспокоен парлaментским расследованием деятельности LRT