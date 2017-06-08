The volume of construction work in Lithuania increased by 2.5% in Q4

Statistics Lithuania informs that in IV quarter 2017, the volume of construction work carried out in the country amounted to EUR 813.6 million at current prices, and against the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 2.5% (unadjusted – increased by 8%). Over a quarter, the volume of building construction increased by 0.7, civil engineering structures – 4.7% (unadjusted – by 8.9 and 7.2% respectively).

In IV quarter 2017, against the respective period of the previous year, the volume of construction work carried out, calendar adjusted, increased by 10.5% (unadjusted – by 9.9%). Against the same period of the previous year, the volume of building construction both calendar adjusted and unadjusted, it decreased by 1.3%, that of construction of civil engineering structures – increased by 27.7% (unadjusted – increased by 26.1%).





In 2017, the volume of construction work carried out amounted to EUR 2.6 billion at current prices, and against 2016, calendar adjusted, it increased by 9.5% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 9.2%).













In 2017, the proportion of construction of civil engineering structures stood at 43.2% of total construction works carried out in the country; their value amounted to EUR 1.1 billion, or by 16.3% more than in 2016 calendar adjusted (unadjusted – 15.5%). The bulk (38.6%) fell within construction of roads and streets and repair.





In 2017, the proportion of construction of non-residential buildings stood at 39%; their value amounted to EUR 1 billion, or by 11.8% more than in 2016 calendar adjusted (unadjusted – by 11.9%). The bulk fell within construction of production, industrial buildings and warehouses.





In 2017, the value of construction of residential buildings amounted to EUR 455.8 million (17.8% of all construction works carried out within the country); over the year, both calendar adjusted and unadjusted, it decreased by 8.3%.





In 2017, in terms of type of work, the bulk of construction works carried out within the country – 47.6% – fell within new construction, 29% – repair and other construction work, 23.4% – reconstruction.