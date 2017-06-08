Analytics, Construction, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate

The volume of construction work in Lithuania increased by 2.5% in Q4

Tatjana Kučeiko, Statistics Lithuania, 15.02.2018.Print version
Statistics Lithuania informs that in IV quarter 2017, the volume of construction work carried out in the country amounted to EUR 813.6 million at current prices, and against the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 2.5% (unadjusted – increased by 8%). Over a quarter, the volume of building construction increased by 0.7, civil engineering structures – 4.7% (unadjusted – by 8.9 and 7.2% respectively).

In IV quarter 2017, against the respective period of the previous year, the volume of construction work carried out, calendar adjusted, increased by 10.5% (unadjusted – by 9.9%). Against the same period of the previous year, the volume of building construction both calendar adjusted and unadjusted, it decreased by 1.3%, that of construction of civil engineering structures – increased by 27.7% (unadjusted – increased by 26.1%).


In 2017, the volume of construction work carried out amounted to EUR 2.6 billion at current prices, and against 2016, calendar adjusted, it increased by 9.5% at constant prices (unadjusted – by 9.2%).




In 2017, the proportion of construction of civil engineering structures stood at 43.2% of total construction works carried out in the country; their value amounted to EUR 1.1 billion, or by 16.3% more than in 2016 calendar adjusted (unadjusted – 15.5%). The bulk (38.6%) fell within construction of roads and streets and repair.


In 2017, the proportion of construction of non-residential buildings stood at 39%; their value amounted to EUR 1 billion, or by 11.8% more than in 2016 calendar adjusted (unadjusted – by 11.9%). The bulk fell within construction of production, industrial buildings and warehouses.


In 2017, the value of construction of residential buildings amounted to EUR 455.8 million (17.8% of all construction works carried out within the country); over the year, both calendar adjusted and unadjusted, it decreased by 8.3%.


In 2017, in terms of type of work, the bulk of construction works carried out within the country – 47.6% – fell within new construction, 29% – repair and other construction work, 23.4% – reconstruction.


Changes in the volume of construction work carried out, growth, drop (–),%

 

IV quarter 2017, against

2017 against

III quarter 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted

III quarter 2017

IV quarter 2016, calendar adjusted

IV quarter 2016

2016, calendar adjusted

2016

 

Within the country

2.5

8.0

10.5

9.9

9.5

9.2

Buildings

0.7

8.9

–1.3

–1.3

4.7

4.8

residential

1.7

10.6

–19.1

–17.8

–8.3

–8.3

non-residential

0.3

8.1

8.6

7.8

11.8

11.9

Civil engineering structures

4.7

7.2

27.7

26.1

16.3

15.5


In IV quarter 2017, the volume of construction work carried out abroad amounted to EUR 78.2 million. Against the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, it increased by 2.9% (unadjusted – by 1.5%), against the respective period of the previous year, calendar adjusted, it increased by 28% (unadjusted – by 27.6%).


In 2017, the volume of construction work carried out abroad amounted to EUR 275.4 million; against 2016, calendar adjusted, it increased by 14.8% (unadjusted – by 14.9%).


All comparative indicators are calculated at constant prices of 2010 applying a construction input price index.


Concepts

Construction work carried out refers to the value (VAT excluded) of all kinds of work carried out when building a new structure, reconstructing, repairing (restoring) or demolishing a structure for a customer (sale) or for own needs. It excludes the value of land and design work.


A news release on the works of construction enterprises in I quarter 2018 is due on 15 May 2018.


More information on the issue is available in the Database of Indicators.




