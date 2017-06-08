Estonia, Good for Business, Technology, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.02.2018, 21:40
Taxify launches in Monterrey, Mexico
Taxify service with more
than one thousand registered drivers became available in Monterrey early on
Wednesday morning. Over 10,000 locals had downloaded the app before the service
was launched, the company said.
"Mexico City is the fourth biggest city for Taxify for the number of rides today. From now on also residents of
Monterrey can choose from local alternatives the service that is the most
favorable and of the highest quality," Taxify
founder and chief executive Markus
Villig said.
In 2018, Taxify is planning to
continue expansion and strengthen its market position on existing markets.
"We are planning to open our service in several new cities in
Australia, North America, Europe and Africa," Villig added.
Before launching in Monterrey, Taxify
was active in Mexico in Mexico City and Durango.
Founded in 2013, Taxify is an
Estonian technology company that develops a global transport platform. The
company operates in more than 40 cities and 23 different countries.
Taxify employs a global
workforce of over 450 people. Taxify
in August 2017 started strategic cooperation with the world's biggest
ridesharing platform Didi Chuxing.
- 15.02.2018 The volume of construction work in Lithuania increased by 2.5% in Q4
- 15.02.2018 Участники хакатона банка SEB и Garage48 готовят революцию в сфере обмена цифровых данных
- 15.02.2018 HKScan Latvia будет производить пельмени в Елгаве
- 15.02.2018 За Brexit может последовать огромная волна отмены авиарейсов
- 15.02.2018 VIADA Baltija инвестирует в развитие новой сети автозаправочных станций до 8 млн. евро
- 15.02.2018 Technical problems disrupt issuance of ID documents in Lithuania
- 15.02.2018 Вырастет ли экспорт белорусских удобрений через Клайпеду?
- 15.02.2018 В Резекне строят промышленный комплекс стоимостью 7 млн. евро
- 15.02.2018 Tallink to represent Esprit fashion brand in Estonia
- 15.02.2018 Падение грузооборота в Рижском порту объясняется геополитической ситуацией