New car sales rise across Baltics in January

All three Baltic countries posted growth in new car sales for the first month of 2018, with the largest increase recorded in Estonia, figures from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed on Thursday, cites LETA.

In January year-on-year, new passenger car registrations rose by 15.4% to 2,111 in Lithuania, by 5.8% to 1,529 in Latvia and by 23.6% to 2,447 in Estonia.





Across the EU, new car registrations rose by 7.1% to 1.254 million.





ACEA provides data on vehicle registrations in the EU's member states, as well as in Iceland, Norway and Switzerland.