Vejonis and Samsung agree on creation of technological research and development center in Riga

During a meeting with representatives from the South Korean electronics and telecommunications giant Samsung in Seoul on February 14th, President Raimonds Vejonis agreed on the creation of a technological research and development center in Riga, informs LETA.

Photo: president.lv

''The Latvian government, as well as the information and communication technology sector and researchers have agreed to work together to help give the Latvian economy a jolt by ensuring data availability and facilitating its use for commercial purposes. An agreement has been made with Samsung on the creation of a technological research and development center in Riga, which will not only promote Latvian and South Korean cooperation in the area of information and communication technology, but will also support Latvia's path in achieving its goal in this area,'' Vejonis said.

The creation of a technological research and development center in Riga, which is planned by Korean electronics giant Samsung, is another step taken in efforts to help expand the technological possibilities of each individual and the country, representatives of Samsung Electronics Baltics told LETA.

During a meeting with President Raimonds Vejonis, we reached a conceptual agreement on the creation of the Samsung technological research and development center in Riga, said Samsung Electronics Baltics President Byung Hee Choi.

The head of Samsung Electronics Baltics noted that the company has been implementing the corporate social responsibility initiative Samsung School for the Future in Latvia since 2013, promoting digital skills and meaningful use of technology among schoolchildren and teachers.

The agreement on the creation of the research and development center in Riga can be regarded as a logical development step in our company’s efforts to help expand the technological possibilities of each individual and the country, the president of Samsung Electronics Baltics said.

As reported, Vejonis participated in a Latvia-South Korean business forum in Seoul.

This is the first ever visit by a sitting Latvian president to South Korea.