Thursday, 15.02.2018, 09:20
Vejonis and Samsung agree on creation of technological research and development center in Riga
Photo: president.lv
''The Latvian government, as well as the information and communication
technology sector and researchers have agreed to work together to help give the
Latvian economy a jolt by ensuring data availability and facilitating its use
for commercial purposes. An agreement has been made with Samsung on the creation of a technological research and development
center in Riga, which will not only promote Latvian and South Korean
cooperation in the area of information and communication technology, but will
also support Latvia's path in achieving its goal in this area,'' Vejonis said.
The creation of a technological research and development center in Riga,
which is planned by Korean electronics giant Samsung, is another step taken in
efforts to help expand the technological possibilities of each individual and
the country, representatives of Samsung
Electronics Baltics told LETA.
During a meeting with President Raimonds Vejonis, we reached a conceptual
agreement on the creation of the Samsung technological research and development
center in Riga, said Samsung Electronics
Baltics President Byung Hee Choi.
The head of Samsung Electronics
Baltics noted that the company has been implementing the corporate social
responsibility initiative Samsung School for the Future in Latvia since 2013,
promoting digital skills and meaningful use of technology among schoolchildren
and teachers.
The agreement on the creation of the research and development center in
Riga can be regarded as a logical development step in our company’s efforts to
help expand the technological possibilities of each individual and the country,
the president of Samsung Electronics Baltics said.
As reported, Vejonis participated in a Latvia-South Korean business forum
in Seoul.
This is the first ever visit by a sitting Latvian president to South Korea.
