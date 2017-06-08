Sweden's HR Tech Benify opens service center in Vilnius

Sweden's human resource technology company Benify is opening a service center in Vilnius, with plans to employ content and transaction management and customer service professionals in the Lithuanian capital over the coming years, Invest Lithuania said on February 14th, informs LETA/BNS.

"We have been looking at nearshoring alternatives for some time now to support our global growth. After a thorough search, with several possible alternatives in the final phase, we selected Lithuania and Vilnius as the next destination on our trajectory to becoming the world’s leading HR Tech provider," the government's foreign investment promotion agency quoted Benify Chief Operations Officer Joel Heister as saying in a press release.

"A world-class infrastructure and a highly educated multilingual workforce was the competitive edge that made us choose Vilnius," he said.

Benify in mid-January registered a company in Lithuania, named Benify Operations, with Nils Markus Kullendorff, a co-founder of Benify and its current CEO, at the helm.

Benify has developed a human resource management platform solution through which employers can engage, manage and reward their employees, Invest Lithuania said.

Founded in Stockholm in 2004, the company also has offices in Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, the United States, Singapore, Finland and Denmark.