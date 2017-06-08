Employment, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Sweden's HR Tech Benify opens service center in Vilnius
"We have been looking at nearshoring alternatives for some time now to
support our global growth. After a thorough search, with several possible
alternatives in the final phase, we selected Lithuania and Vilnius as the next
destination on our trajectory to becoming the world’s leading HR Tech
provider," the government's foreign investment promotion agency quoted Benify Chief Operations Officer Joel Heister as saying in a press
release.
"A world-class infrastructure and a highly educated multilingual
workforce was the competitive edge that made us choose Vilnius," he said.
Benify in mid-January
registered a company in Lithuania, named Benify
Operations, with Nils Markus
Kullendorff, a co-founder of Benify
and its current CEO, at the helm.
Benify has developed a
human resource management platform solution through which employers can engage,
manage and reward their employees, Invest Lithuania said.
Founded in Stockholm in 2004, the company also has offices in Britain, the
Netherlands, Germany, France, the United States, Singapore, Finland and
Denmark.
