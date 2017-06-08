Viada Baltija plans to invest up to EUR 2018 in development in 2018

Viada Baltija fuel retailer plans to invest EUR 4-8 million in development of its fuel stations in Latvia, the company’s representatives reported LETA.

The company’s board chairman Romas Turlinskas said that the company this year plans to open up to five new fuel stations with new concept stores. The company will also renovate the existing fuel and gas stations and build new car washes.

"Our goal is to ensure the same good quality service in all fuel stations in Latvia. In our opinion, fuel retail service means not only fuel for affordable price, but also a broad range of products with snacks and coffee service," said Turlinskas.

Viada Baltija in 2017 posted EUR 135 million in sales, the company said. At present Viada operates 70 fuel stations.

The company was founded in 2015, and has a share capital of EUR 535,500.