Thursday, 15.02.2018, 09:20
Lithuanian railways raise revenue to EUR 36.8 mln in January y-o-y
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, or LG) said that the revenue of the state-run company for January of 2018 rose by 4.8% year-on-year to reach 36.8 million euros, informs LETA/BNS.
The company said that passenger numbers went up by 3% to 346,000 and freight volumes increased by 14% to 4.6 million tons in the first month of 2018 from the same month of last year.
According to the press release, LG this year mainly carried chemical and mineral fertilizers, oil and its products, food products and feed.
Flows of black metals jumped by 75% in January year-on-year. Local freight was up by 3% and international grew by 19%. Transit via Lithuania increased by an annual 23% to a total of 1 million tons, with the majority of the freight going to the Russian Kaliningrad region.
