Number of visitors hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 11.9% in 2017

Latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 2.58 mln visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in 2017, which is 11.9% more than during 2016. Compared to the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 12.1%, reaching 4.95 mln. The average length of stay comprised 1.9 nights.

Over 2017, 1.78 mln foreign visitors were hosted, which is 13.0% more than previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 11.9%, reaching 3.41 mln. In 2017, 798.4 thsd Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 9.4% more than in 2016, whereas the number of nights spent increased by 12.6%, constituting 1.54 mln.



 

The majority of foreign visitors came from Russia (241.4 thsd), Germany (207.8 thsd), Lithuania (181.3 thsd), Estonia (161.2 thsd), Finland (114.9 thsd) and the United Kingdom (95.4 thsd).

 

In 2017, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Canada (4.9 times), Israel (41.8%), Denmark (16.6%), Austria (15.7%), Russia and France (15.6%).

 

Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 34.9% or 620.6 thsd came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (13.6%), Lithuania (10.2%), Estonia (9.1%) and Belarus (2.1%).

 

Out of all foreign visitors, majority (78.2%) stayed in Riga, 7.8% – in Jūrmala, 1.7% – in Sigulda county, 1.6% – in Liepāja, 1.3% – in Ventspils and Daugavpils. Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (24.0% of visitors), Jūrmala (8.9%), Liepāja (7.7%), Daugavpils (4.0%) and Ventspils (3.1%)

 

Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

 

2017

2016

Changes,% (2017 compared to 2016)

 

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

Visitors hosted

Nights spent

TOTAL

2 577 338

4 950 929

2 303 643

4 416 597

11.9

12.1

Latvian residents

798 365

1 544 402

730 011

1 372 065

9.4

12.6

Foreign residents

1 778 973

3 406 527

1 573 632

3 044 532

13.0

11.9

Russia

241 435

500 631

208 810

440 862

15.6

13.6

Germany

207 836

391 172

187 820

350 002

10.7

11.8

Lithuania

181 258

301 727

158 783

261 370

14.2

15.4

Estonia

161 212

233 865

145 328

212 357

10.9

10.1

Finland

114 899

209 393

100 698

182 478

14.1

14.7

United Kingdom

95 357

186 509

85 139

168 111

12.0

10.9

Sweden

76 459

151 896

68 039

114 667

12.4

32.5

Norway

70 706

144 589

70 729

146 211

0.0

-1.1

Poland

50 769

79 626

45 131

71 376

12.5

11.6

Italy

45 909

83 349

43 320

79 314

6.0

5.1

USA

44 760

91 755

41 517

87 149

7.8

5.3

France

39 482

72 471

34 151

64 395

15.6

12.5

Belarus

36 647

105 896

35 429

122 446

3.4

-13.5

Spain

35 193

63 767

31 513

55 039

11.7

15.9

Ukraine

29 571

57 734

29 479

71 770

0.3

-19.6

Netherlands

28 071

53 571

27 245

51 602

3.0

3.8

Denmark

26 792

51 430

22 986

44 850

16.6

14.7

Canada

25 125

35 979

5 136

11 591

4.9 times

3.1 time

Japan

24 576

33 103

23 191

32 387

6.0

2.2

China

22 774

37 774

20 549

34 171

10.8

10.5

Switzerland

20 982

39 202

18 591

36 996

12.9

6.0

Israel

18 843

48 326

13 284

33 879

41.8

42.6

Belgium

16 215

30 105

15 815

31 425

2.5

-4.2

Austria

16 212

28 539

14 017

24 354

15.7

17.2

 

Over the 4th quarter of 2017, 521.7 thsd visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments – 12.8% more than during the 4th quarter of the previous year. Visitors spent 991.7 thsd nights which, compared to the same period of the previous year, is increase of 9.9%. The number of foreign visitors rose by 14.2%, amounting to 360.5 thsd.


More tourism statistics is available in the CSB website section Tourism – Key Indicators. The data are published in the CSB database section Tourism (Short-term statistical data and Annual statistical data).




