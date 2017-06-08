Analytics, Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
Number of visitors hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 11.9% in 2017
Over 2017, 1.78 mln
foreign visitors were hosted, which is 13.0% more than previous year, whereas
the number of nights spent by them increased by 11.9%, reaching 3.41 mln.
In 2017, 798.4 thsd Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation
establishments, which is 9.4% more than in 2016, whereas the number of nights
spent increased by 12.6%, constituting 1.54 mln.
The majority of foreign
visitors came from Russia (241.4 thsd), Germany (207.8 thsd),
Lithuania (181.3 thsd), Estonia (161.2 thsd), Finland
(114.9 thsd) and the United Kingdom (95.4 thsd).
In 2017, significant increase
was observed in the number of visitors coming from Canada (4.9 times),
Israel (41.8%), Denmark (16.6%), Austria (15.7%), Russia and France (15.6%).
Out of the total number of
foreign visitors, 34.9% or 620.6 thsd came from the neighbouring countries
of Latvia – Russia (13.6%), Lithuania (10.2%), Estonia (9.1%) and Belarus (2.1%).
Out of all foreign visitors,
majority (78.2%) stayed in Riga, 7.8% – in Jūrmala, 1.7% – in Sigulda county,
1.6% – in Liepāja, 1.3% – in Ventspils and Daugavpils. Latvian residents stayed
mostly in Riga (24.0% of visitors), Jūrmala (8.9%), Liepāja (7.7%), Daugavpils
(4.0%) and Ventspils (3.1%)
Number of visitors hosted and
nights spent at accommodation establishments
|
|
2017
|
2016
|
Changes,%
(2017 compared to 2016)
|
|
Visitors
hosted
|
Nights
spent
|
Visitors
hosted
|
Nights
spent
|
Visitors
hosted
|
Nights
spent
|
TOTAL
|
2 577 338
|
4 950 929
|
2 303 643
|
4 416 597
|
11.9
|
12.1
|
Latvian
residents
|
798 365
|
1 544 402
|
730 011
|
1 372 065
|
9.4
|
12.6
|
Foreign
residents
|
1 778 973
|
3 406 527
|
1 573 632
|
3 044 532
|
13.0
|
11.9
|
Russia
|
241 435
|
500 631
|
208 810
|
440 862
|
15.6
|
13.6
|
Germany
|
207 836
|
391 172
|
187 820
|
350 002
|
10.7
|
11.8
|
Lithuania
|
181 258
|
301 727
|
158 783
|
261 370
|
14.2
|
15.4
|
Estonia
|
161 212
|
233 865
|
145 328
|
212 357
|
10.9
|
10.1
|
Finland
|
114 899
|
209 393
|
100 698
|
182 478
|
14.1
|
14.7
|
United
Kingdom
|
95 357
|
186 509
|
85 139
|
168 111
|
12.0
|
10.9
|
Sweden
|
76 459
|
151 896
|
68 039
|
114 667
|
12.4
|
32.5
|
Norway
|
70 706
|
144 589
|
70 729
|
146 211
|
0.0
|
-1.1
|
Poland
|
50 769
|
79 626
|
45 131
|
71 376
|
12.5
|
11.6
|
Italy
|
45 909
|
83 349
|
43 320
|
79 314
|
6.0
|
5.1
|
USA
|
44 760
|
91 755
|
41 517
|
87 149
|
7.8
|
5.3
|
France
|
39 482
|
72 471
|
34 151
|
64 395
|
15.6
|
12.5
|
Belarus
|
36 647
|
105 896
|
35 429
|
122 446
|
3.4
|
-13.5
|
Spain
|
35 193
|
63 767
|
31 513
|
55 039
|
11.7
|
15.9
|
Ukraine
|
29 571
|
57 734
|
29 479
|
71 770
|
0.3
|
-19.6
|
Netherlands
|
28 071
|
53 571
|
27 245
|
51 602
|
3.0
|
3.8
|
Denmark
|
26 792
|
51 430
|
22 986
|
44 850
|
16.6
|
14.7
|
Canada
|
25 125
|
35 979
|
5 136
|
11 591
|
4.9 times
|
3.1 time
|
Japan
|
24 576
|
33 103
|
23 191
|
32 387
|
6.0
|
2.2
|
China
|
22 774
|
37 774
|
20 549
|
34 171
|
10.8
|
10.5
|
Switzerland
|
20 982
|
39 202
|
18 591
|
36 996
|
12.9
|
6.0
|
Israel
|
18 843
|
48 326
|
13 284
|
33 879
|
41.8
|
42.6
|
Belgium
|
16 215
|
30 105
|
15 815
|
31 425
|
2.5
|
-4.2
|
Austria
|
16 212
|
28 539
|
14 017
|
24 354
|
15.7
|
17.2
Over the 4th quarter of
2017, 521.7 thsd visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation
establishments – 12.8% more than during the 4th quarter of the previous
year. Visitors spent 991.7 thsd nights which, compared to the
same period of the previous year, is increase of 9.9%. The number of foreign
visitors rose by 14.2%, amounting to 360.5 thsd.
More tourism statistics is
available in the CSB website section Tourism – Key
Indicators. The data are published in
the CSB database section Tourism (Short-term statistical
data and Annual statistical
data).
