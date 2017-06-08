Number of visitors hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 11.9% in 2017

Latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that 2.58 mln visitors stayed at Latvian tourist accommodation establishments in 2017, which is 11.9% more than during 2016. Compared to the previous year, the number of nights spent by visitors increased by 12.1%, reaching 4.95 mln. The average length of stay comprised 1.9 nights.

Over 2017, 1.78 mln foreign visitors were hosted, which is 13.0% more than previous year, whereas the number of nights spent by them increased by 11.9%, reaching 3.41 mln. In 2017, 798.4 thsd Latvian residents were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments, which is 9.4% more than in 2016, whereas the number of nights spent increased by 12.6%, constituting 1.54 mln.









The majority of foreign visitors came from Russia (241.4 thsd), Germany (207.8 thsd), Lithuania (181.3 thsd), Estonia (161.2 thsd), Finland (114.9 thsd) and the United Kingdom (95.4 thsd).

In 2017, significant increase was observed in the number of visitors coming from Canada (4.9 times), Israel (41.8%), Denmark (16.6%), Austria (15.7%), Russia and France (15.6%).

Out of the total number of foreign visitors, 34.9% or 620.6 thsd came from the neighbouring countries of Latvia – Russia (13.6%), Lithuania (10.2%), Estonia (9.1%) and Belarus (2.1%).

Out of all foreign visitors, majority (78.2%) stayed in Riga, 7.8% – in Jūrmala, 1.7% – in Sigulda county, 1.6% – in Liepāja, 1.3% – in Ventspils and Daugavpils. Latvian residents stayed mostly in Riga (24.0% of visitors), Jūrmala (8.9%), Liepāja (7.7%), Daugavpils (4.0%) and Ventspils (3.1%)

Number of visitors hosted and nights spent at accommodation establishments

2017 2016 Changes,% (2017 compared to 2016) Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent Visitors hosted Nights spent TOTAL 2 577 338 4 950 929 2 303 643 4 416 597 11.9 12.1 Latvian residents 798 365 1 544 402 730 011 1 372 065 9.4 12.6 Foreign residents 1 778 973 3 406 527 1 573 632 3 044 532 13.0 11.9 Russia 241 435 500 631 208 810 440 862 15.6 13.6 Germany 207 836 391 172 187 820 350 002 10.7 11.8 Lithuania 181 258 301 727 158 783 261 370 14.2 15.4 Estonia 161 212 233 865 145 328 212 357 10.9 10.1 Finland 114 899 209 393 100 698 182 478 14.1 14.7 United Kingdom 95 357 186 509 85 139 168 111 12.0 10.9 Sweden 76 459 151 896 68 039 114 667 12.4 32.5 Norway 70 706 144 589 70 729 146 211 0.0 -1.1 Poland 50 769 79 626 45 131 71 376 12.5 11.6 Italy 45 909 83 349 43 320 79 314 6.0 5.1 USA 44 760 91 755 41 517 87 149 7.8 5.3 France 39 482 72 471 34 151 64 395 15.6 12.5 Belarus 36 647 105 896 35 429 122 446 3.4 -13.5 Spain 35 193 63 767 31 513 55 039 11.7 15.9 Ukraine 29 571 57 734 29 479 71 770 0.3 -19.6 Netherlands 28 071 53 571 27 245 51 602 3.0 3.8 Denmark 26 792 51 430 22 986 44 850 16.6 14.7 Canada 25 125 35 979 5 136 11 591 4.9 times 3.1 time Japan 24 576 33 103 23 191 32 387 6.0 2.2 China 22 774 37 774 20 549 34 171 10.8 10.5 Switzerland 20 982 39 202 18 591 36 996 12.9 6.0 Israel 18 843 48 326 13 284 33 879 41.8 42.6 Belgium 16 215 30 105 15 815 31 425 2.5 -4.2 Austria 16 212 28 539 14 017 24 354 15.7 17.2

Over the 4th quarter of 2017, 521.7 thsd visitors were hosted at tourist accommodation establishments – 12.8% more than during the 4th quarter of the previous year. Visitors spent 991.7 thsd nights which, compared to the same period of the previous year, is increase of 9.9%. The number of foreign visitors rose by 14.2%, amounting to 360.5 thsd.





More tourism statistics is available in the CSB website section Tourism – Key Indicators. The data are published in the CSB database section Tourism (Short-term statistical data and Annual statistical data).