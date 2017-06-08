EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Railways, Transport
Daugavpils train engine repairs group increased production by 75% in 2017
“In 2017, the plant’s production volumes grew by 75%. According to
preliminary results, significant growth is expected also in the first quarter
of this year. Over the past year we have created more than 100 new jobs, but we
are still short of workforce. Our estimates suggest that we will need another
100 new employees in the nearest future,” Kamaruts said.
At present there are 640 employees working at Daugavpils LRR.
Kamaruts informed that demand for the company’s services has been growing
for on the 1,435 mm gauge and 1,520 mm gauge railroad markets. For that reason,
in addition to expanding to new markets, Daugavpils
LRR plans to increase its turnover also in its traditional markets.
The company’s representatives also noted that Estonia’s Skinest Rail has
become the sole owner of Daugavpils LRR.
Skinest Rail board member Romans Zaharovs indicated that the acquisition of
all Daugavpils LRR shares was part of
the group’s general development strategy.
He also informed that in order to further increase the plan’s output, in
recent years the management of Skinest Rail and Daugavpils LRR have been shifting the focus of the company’s
business operations to western markets. “We have concluded a number of
long-term agreements with several European companies, and in addition to that,
in the past five years the group has invested over EUR 8 million in new
equipment, which has enabled the plant to achieve a new level and successfully
compete with analogue European companies,” Zaharovs said.
Daugavpils LRR posted a revenue of EUR 16.2 million for the first nine months of 2017,
marking an increase of 44.8% over the same period last year. The group's loss
contracted 18% year on year to EUR 2 million, according to the unaudited report
submitted to Nasdaq Riga.
