Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 21:00
Novaturas raises 2017 revenue by 40%
The company's consolidated net profit increased by a factor of nearly two
to 8.2 million euros, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) also almost doubled to 10.6 million euros, Novaturas said in its 2017 report filed
to the Center of Registers.
Novaturas' EBITDA margin
grew by 2%age points to 7.5% last year from 2016.
On Wednesday, the travel organizer also announced plans of issuing up to 66%
of its shares, with efforts to list them on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange
and the Warsaw stock exchange.
Central European Tour Operator, a Luxembourg-registered company owned by
Enterprise Investors, holds a 70.72% stake in Novaturas. Businessmen Vidas Paliunas, Ugnius Radvila and Rytis
Sumakaris each hold 9.76% in the company.
- 14.02.2018 Компетентность – новый подход к обучению школьников в Латвии
- 14.02.2018 Фонд Германа Брауна отмечает свое 20-летие!
- 14.02.2018 Рига попала в рейтинг самых эффективных европейских городов
- 14.02.2018 Number of visitors hosted at Latvian hotels rose by 11.9% in 2017
- 14.02.2018 Daugavpils train engine repairs group increased production by 75% in 2017
- 14.02.2018 В Литве решают судьбу должников
- 14.02.2018 Миксер: жителям Эстонии не стоит судорожно бояться поездок в Россию
- 14.02.2018 Latvian MFA in South Korea agrees on the establishment of the Baltic-South Korea economic cooperation committee
- 14.02.2018 Грузооборот латвийских портов в январе упал на 22,1%
- 14.02.2018 В январе в Литве зафиксирована месячная инфляция 0,3%