Lithuania's Eksma set to enter medical laser market

Lithuania's laser company Eksma, together with its South Korean partners, has established a subsidiary to manufacture laser medical equipment for Europe, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on February 13th, reports LETA/BNS.

"The shareholders are looking for new opportunities, and we have always eyed the medical market," Zenonas Kuprionis, Eksma's commercial director and CEO of the new company named PhotoSana, told the paper.





"Scientific and industrial lasers are our main market, but the medicinal laser market is already even large in size than that for scientific lasers," he said.





According to Kuprionis, PhotoSana will start by producing aesthetic dermatology equipment for removing skin pigmentation, moles and tattoos.