Tallinn Airport's passenger numbers grew by 13.2% in January

In January 2018, 175,200 passengers passed through Tallinn Airport, 13.2% more than in the same month the year before, the airport said, cites LETA/BNS.

Of the 175,200 passengers that passed through the airport in January, 173,400 were on international flights and 1,700 on domestic flights, the airport said.





Altogether 2.6 million passengers passed through Tallinn Airport in 2017, marking a new all-time high and an increase of 19% over the previous year.