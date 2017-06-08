Baltic Export, Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 14.02.2018, 08:41
Olainfarm plans to start packing five of its products for Belarus market
The company
reported that NPK Biotest, a Belarus
based producer of medical herbal infusions owned by Olainfarm, received a Good Manufacturing Practice certificate of
Belarus. This will allow starting packing five Olainfarm products for Belarus market within this year. In
addition, this year NPK Biotest
becomes distributor of products of Tonus
Elast in Belarus.
"Since acquisition of daughter companies we are
putting a lot of effort to integrate them and use as many synergies as we can.
In NPK Biotest, we have created a certified production platform, which will help us use
the advantages provided to local producers in Belarus. Other European producers
also expressed their interest in using services of NPK Biotest for packing of their products. We also very highly value a long and
successful experience that NPK Biotest has in cooperating with pharmacies and other
retailers of Belarus, therefore we entrusted them with distributing products
of Tonus Elast. We expect that potential of NPK Biotest will contribute to
increasing sales of Tonus Elast in Belarus," said Olegs Grigorjevs, Chairman of the Board of Olainfarm.
Olainfarm acquired
Belarus based producer of medical herbal infusions in 2016 in order not only to
gain the production platform in Belarus, but also to add new products to the portfolio
of the group.
NPK Biotest is one of the first private pharmaceutical companies in Belarus. It
was established in 1990 in Hrodna by the team of scientists of Belarus Academy
of Sciences. NPK Biotest develops and produces natural herbal remedies and
food supplements. Its portfolio contains more than 100 herbal infusions, and
mixtures. NPK Biotest also owns four pharmacies in Hrodna.
According to preliminary results, NPK Biotest in 2017 generated EUR 2 million in sales.
Olainfarm makes
medicines, food supplements, active pharmaceutical ingredients and chemical
substances. Olainfarm shares are quoted on the Main List of the Nasdaq
Riga stock exchange.
- 14.02.2018 Bank of Latvia buys EUR 6.8 mln worth of securities under ECB program
- 14.02.2018 Lithuania's Eksma set to enter medical laser market
- 14.02.2018 FinMin raises Latvia’s economic growth forecast for 2018 to 4%
- 14.02.2018 Latvian ports see cargo turnover fall 22.1% in January
- 14.02.2018 Court orders Rigas Satiksme to suspend its contract with RMS minibus operator as of 2019
- 14.02.2018 Tallinn Airport's passenger numbers grew by 13.2% in January
- 14.02.2018 Latvia interested in expanding economic cooperation with UAE
- 14.02.2018 Apartment prices in Soviet-time houses in Riga up 0.7% in January
- 14.02.2018 Transport, environmental, social inclusion and education projects show greatest progress in absorption of EU funds in Latvia
- 14.02.2018 Supply of standard-design apartments in Riga up 5% in January