Tuesday, 13.02.2018, 20:21
Cargo turnover at Latvia's Skulte port grows 19.1% in January
BC, Riga, 13.02.2018.
The Skulte port in north-eastern Latvia reloaded 66,600 tons of cargo in January 2018, which is a rise by 19.1% from a year ago, writes LETA, according to the information provided by the port.
In January 2018 the port reloaded 35,800 tons of timber or by 80% more than a year ago. Woodchips were reloaded in the amount of 14,800 tons or 8.1% less year-on-year, and peat handling dropped 11.03% to 12,100 tons.
In January, the Skulte port reloaded also 2,200 tons of grain, by almost 50% less year-on-year, 1,200 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), down 25%, 500 tons of fish, up 67%.
The annual cargo turnover at the Skulte port in 2017 was 819,800 tons or by 9.07% more than in 2016.
There are three large and seven small ports in Latvia. The Skulte port is the largest of Latvia's small ports by the cargo turnover in 2017.
