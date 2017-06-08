Baltic Export, Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 13.02.2018, 08:01
Turnover of Sakret Holding grows 9% in 2017
Lithuanian construction materials market showed the steepest growth – sales
in Lithuania increased 23%, while preliminary turnover rose to EUR 6.2 million
or by 18% more from 2016.
Turnover of the Latvian plant in the local market increased by 3% to EUR
6.5 million, while overall, the turnover of the Latvian plans dropped by 6.8%.
"2017 was a year of growth in the Baltic construction sector. The rise
in the Latvian market started in the second half of 2017," said Sakret Holding supervisory board head Andris Vanags.
He said that prices of supplies have risen steeply in the past year, while
sale prices were restricted by the tough competition in the Baltic market.
The company last year developed several new products.
Last year Latvia’s Sakret plant
considerably improved its exports to Iceland to almost 1,000 tons.
Sakret Holdings with a 100% Latvian capital is the largest dry construction materials
produce in the Baltics, comprising plants in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
The Latvian plant of Sakret Holding in 2016 generated EUR 6.972
million in sales and sustained loss worth EUR 115,265, according to Firmas.lv
business database.
- 13.02.2018 Liepaja port raises cargo turnover by 9.6% in January y-o-y
- 13.02.2018 Number of building permits for new single dwelling houses in Latvia jumps 46.6% in 2017
- 13.02.2018 Government approves Kucinskis’ annual report to Saeima
- 13.02.2018 Cost of food basket in Estonia up 6.8% in 2017
- 13.02.2018 Lietuvos Energija starts construction of Vilnius CHP plant
- 13.02.2018 Lithuania inviting RTR Planeta to discuss repeated violations
- 12.02.2018 In January, annual inflation in Latvia increased by 2%
- 12.02.2018 О конфронтации между министерствами в вопросе применения НДС в сфере общественного транспорта города Резекне
- 12.02.2018 In 2017, construction output in Latvia grew by 19.5%
- 12.02.2018 Estonian customs find 50,000 illicit cigarettes hidden in SUV