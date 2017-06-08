Turnover of Sakret Holding grows 9% in 2017

Turnover of Latvia’s Sakret Holding, construction materials producer, last year rose 9% from 2016, to EUR 19.3 million, while the company’s sales increased 14%, the company reported LETA.

Lithuanian construction materials market showed the steepest growth – sales in Lithuania increased 23%, while preliminary turnover rose to EUR 6.2 million or by 18% more from 2016.

Turnover of the Latvian plant in the local market increased by 3% to EUR 6.5 million, while overall, the turnover of the Latvian plans dropped by 6.8%.

"2017 was a year of growth in the Baltic construction sector. The rise in the Latvian market started in the second half of 2017," said Sakret Holding supervisory board head Andris Vanags.

He said that prices of supplies have risen steeply in the past year, while sale prices were restricted by the tough competition in the Baltic market.

The company last year developed several new products.

Last year Latvia’s Sakret plant considerably improved its exports to Iceland to almost 1,000 tons.

Sakret Holdings with a 100% Latvian capital is the largest dry construction materials produce in the Baltics, comprising plants in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

The Latvian plant of Sakret Holding in 2016 generated EUR 6.972 million in sales and sustained loss worth EUR 115,265, according to Firmas.lv business database.