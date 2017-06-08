In 2017, construction output in Latvia grew by 19.5%

The latest data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to 2016, in 2017 construction output (1) increased by 19.5% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output at current prices amounted to 1 736 million euros.

Construction output rise was influenced by the output increase of 30.6% in construction of civil engineering works. Output growth was recorded almost in all types of civil engineering works: construction of highways, streets and roads, airfield runways, and railways (of 28.2%), construction of harbours, waterways, dams and other waterworks (of 51.4%). Significant output increase was observed also in construction of long-distance pipelines, communication and electricity lines (of 49.5%), construction of local pipelines and cables (41.0%) and construction of other civil engineering works (81.7%).













Constructionof buildings went up by 11.8%, which was because of the output rise in construction of non-residential buildings (of 20.2%). Construction of residential buildings, in turn, fell by 11.0%.

In comparison with the corresponding period of 2016, in the 4th quarter of 2017 construction output grew by 21.0% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Construction output at current prices amounted to 548.8 million euros.





During the 4th quarter of 2017, increase in the construction output was recorded in construction of civil engineering works (of 29.3%) and construction of buildings (14.9%), of which of 25.7% in construction of non-residential buildings. Construction of residential buildings fell by 13.4%.





Within the construction of civil engineering works sector, rise was observed in construction of highways, streets and roads, airfield runways, and railways (of 33.5%), construction of long-distance pipelines, communication and electricity lines (70.9%) and construction of local pipelines and cables (31.1%).





Compared to the quarter before, in the 4th quarter of 2017 construction output increased by 3.5% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which by 0.7% in construction of civil engineering works, of 7.1% in construction of residential buildings and of 3.6% in construction of non-residential buildings.

Construction output and its changes

Total (at current prices, mill EUR) 2017, compared to 2016 (calendar adjusted data at constant prices),% Q4 2017, compared to 2017 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 (seasonally adjusted data at constant prices) Q4 2016 (calendar adjusted at constant prices) Total 1736.0 548.8 19.5 3.5 21.0 residential buildings, total 216.1 63.5 -11.0 7.1 -13.4 non-residential buildings, total 754.4 241.9 20.2 3.6 25.7 hotels and similar buildings 41.3 10.0 -32.8 8.3 -30.2 office buildings 128.0 49.2 28.7 -3.0 51.7 wholesale and retail trade buildings 62.2 22.7 77.7 3.0 115.4 production buildings and warehouses 139.9 37.8 33.3 24.1 18.2 school, university and research buildings 91.8 26.0 43.4 -36.1 39.4 hospital or institutional care buildings 24.4 6.9 -37.1 15.0 -45.9 civil engineering works, total 765.5 243.4 30.6 0.7 29.3 highways, streets, roads, airfield runways, railways 342.0 103.2 28.2 15.8 33.5 bridges and tunnels 19.0 5.0 -14.3 1.8 -14.4 harbours and dams 61.5 18.8 51.4 -16.9 6.6 long-distance pipelines, communication and electricity lines 141.4 50.4 49.5 38.6 70.9 local pipelines and cables 148.8 49.8 41.0 -7.9 31.1



In 2017, 2 540 building permits2 were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of single dwelling buildings with the total floor space of 531.1 thousand m2, of which 1 948 permits with the intended floor space of 395.8 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. In its turn, 202 building permits were granted for construction of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of 336 thousand m2. Out of the number, 113 building permits were issued for new construction with the intended floor space of 134.7 thousand m2.

During the 4th quarter of 2017, 536 building permits were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of single dwelling buildings with total floor space 123.4 thousand m2. Out of the number, 421 building permits with the intended floor space of 94.3 thousand m2 were issued for new construction. In its turn, 54 building permits were granted for construction of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of 74.1 thousand m2, of which 31 permits were issued for construction of new buildings with the intended floor space of 30.2 thousand m2.

1Own account construction works, including that performed abroad.

2Since the 4th quarter of 2014, the term granted permits in construction statistics characterises the number of records entered in the construction permit confirming that conditions for commencement of construction work have been met.