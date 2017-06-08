Analytics, Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 12.02.2018, 19:41
In 2017, construction output in Latvia grew by 19.5%
Construction output rise was
influenced by the output increase of 30.6% in construction of civil engineering
works. Output growth was recorded almost in all types of civil engineering
works: construction of highways, streets and roads, airfield runways, and
railways (of 28.2%), construction of harbours, waterways, dams and other
waterworks (of 51.4%). Significant output increase was observed also in
construction of long-distance pipelines, communication and electricity lines
(of 49.5%), construction of local pipelines and cables (41.0%) and construction
of other civil engineering works (81.7%).
Constructionof buildings went
up by 11.8%, which was because of the output rise in construction of
non-residential buildings (of 20.2%). Construction of residential buildings, in
turn, fell by 11.0%.
In comparison with the
corresponding period of 2016, in the 4th quarter of 2017 construction
output grew by 21.0% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices).
Construction output at current prices amounted to
548.8 million euros.
During the 4th quarter
of 2017, increase in the construction output was recorded in construction of
civil engineering works (of 29.3%) and construction of buildings (14.9%), of
which of 25.7% in construction of non-residential buildings. Construction of
residential buildings fell by 13.4%.
Within the construction of
civil engineering works sector, rise was observed in construction of highways,
streets and roads, airfield runways, and railways (of 33.5%), construction of
long-distance pipelines, communication and electricity lines (70.9%) and
construction of local pipelines and cables (31.1%).
Compared to the quarter
before, in the 4th quarter of 2017 construction output
increased by 3.5% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices),
of which by 0.7% in construction of civil engineering works, of 7.1% in
construction of residential buildings and of 3.6% in construction of
non-residential buildings.
Construction output and its
changes
|
|
Total (at current prices, mill EUR)
|
2017, compared to 2016 (calendar adjusted data at constant prices),%
|
Q4 2017,
compared to
|
2017
|
Q4 2017
|
Q3 2017 (seasonally adjusted data at constant prices)
|
Q4 2016 (calendar adjusted at constant prices)
|
Total
|
1736.0
|
548.8
|
19.5
|
3.5
|
21.0
|
residential
buildings, total
|
216.1
|
63.5
|
-11.0
|
7.1
|
-13.4
|
non-residential
buildings, total
|
754.4
|
241.9
|
20.2
|
3.6
|
25.7
|
hotels and
similar buildings
|
41.3
|
10.0
|
-32.8
|
8.3
|
-30.2
|
office
buildings
|
128.0
|
49.2
|
28.7
|
-3.0
|
51.7
|
wholesale and retail trade buildings
|
62.2
|
22.7
|
77.7
|
3.0
|
115.4
|
production
buildings and warehouses
|
139.9
|
37.8
|
33.3
|
24.1
|
18.2
|
school, university and research buildings
|
91.8
|
26.0
|
43.4
|
-36.1
|
39.4
|
hospital or institutional care buildings
|
24.4
|
6.9
|
-37.1
|
15.0
|
-45.9
|
civil
engineering works, total
|
765.5
|
243.4
|
30.6
|
0.7
|
29.3
|
highways, streets, roads, airfield runways, railways
|
342.0
|
103.2
|
28.2
|
15.8
|
33.5
|
bridges
and tunnels
|
19.0
|
5.0
|
-14.3
|
1.8
|
-14.4
|
harbours
and dams
|
61.5
|
18.8
|
51.4
|
-16.9
|
6.6
|
long-distance pipelines, communication and electricity lines
|
141.4
|
50.4
|
49.5
|
38.6
|
70.9
|
local
pipelines and cables
|
148.8
|
49.8
|
41.0
|
-7.9
|
31.1
In 2017, 2 540 building permits2 were granted for the construction, capital repairs, reconstruction and restoration of single dwelling buildings with the total floor space of 531.1 thousand m2, of which 1 948 permits with the intended floor space of 395.8 thousand m2 were issued for construction of new buildings. In its turn, 202 building permits were granted for construction of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended floor space of 336 thousand m2. Out of the number, 113 building permits were issued for new construction with the intended floor space of 134.7 thousand m2.
During the 4th quarter
of 2017, 536 building permits were granted for the construction, capital
repairs, reconstruction and restoration of single dwelling buildings with total
floor space 123.4 thousand m2. Out of the number,
421 building permits with the intended floor space of 94.3 thousand m2 were
issued for new construction. In its turn, 54 building permits were granted
for construction of industrial buildings and warehouses with the total intended
floor space of 74.1 thousand m2, of which 31 permits were
issued for construction of new buildings with the intended floor space of
30.2 thousand m2.
1Own account construction works, including that performed abroad.
2Since the 4th quarter of 2014, the term granted permits in
construction statistics characterises the number of records entered in the
construction permit confirming that conditions for commencement of construction
work have been met.
