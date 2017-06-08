President: Samsung to invest in Lithuania's education

Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite currently on a visit in South Korea met with representatives of Samsung technologies company and discussed investment possibilities, applauding Samsung's plans of investing in Lithuania's education, informs LETA/BNS.

At a meeting with Samsung's executive vice-president Won-Kyong Kim and head of Samsung Electronics Baltics Byung Hee Choi on Saturday, investment possibilities through the establishment of research and development and engineering centers as well as manufacturing divisions in Lithuania were discussed, the President's Office said.





Grybauskaite told journalists after the meeting that other topics included Samsung's initiatives to promote children's digital skills and other corporate social responsibility projects.





"I am very happy that Samsung plans to change its profile and increase investment in technologies and our non-governmental organizations, our education and our schools – they are drafting a program to invest in training of small children. I am very happy that the company is thinking about its social image and the social activities in the countries it operates in," said the president.





Samsung is the world's second largest tech company, with over 300,000 people working in 79 countries. Samsung has established 34 scientific research centers, with investment reaching 13 billion US dollars in 2016 alone.