Monday, 12.02.2018, 19:41
Riga named 5th best European tourist destination in 2018
Other cities that have made in to the top five of Europe’s best tourism
destinations include Bilbao in Spain, Colmar in France and the Croatian island
of Hvar. Wroclaw in Poland has been named this year’s European Best
Destination.
European Best Destination 2018 was chosen in a popular vote at
europeanbestdestinations.com, which was held until February 8.
All the 20 countries taking part in the competition received more than
320,000 votes in total from 162 various countries. Riga received nearly 30,000
votes from local and foreign citizens.
RTAB board chairwoman Vita
Jermolovica said that, compared to other countries taking part in the
competition, Latvia is a tiny country which a small population, and that making
it to the top five was a great achievement. Riga received 64 percent of the
votes from people in foreign countries, which shows that the Latvian capital
already is a popular and exciting tourist destination.
