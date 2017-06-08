Riga named 5th best European tourist destination in 2018

The Latvian capital city Riga has finished fifth in the competition for the European Best Destination 2018 title, Anna Blaua, a representative of the Riga Tourism Development Bureau (RTAB), told LETA.

Other cities that have made in to the top five of Europe’s best tourism destinations include Bilbao in Spain, Colmar in France and the Croatian island of Hvar. Wroclaw in Poland has been named this year’s European Best Destination.

European Best Destination 2018 was chosen in a popular vote at europeanbestdestinations.com, which was held until February 8.

All the 20 countries taking part in the competition received more than 320,000 votes in total from 162 various countries. Riga received nearly 30,000 votes from local and foreign citizens.

RTAB board chairwoman Vita Jermolovica said that, compared to other countries taking part in the competition, Latvia is a tiny country which a small population, and that making it to the top five was a great achievement. Riga received 64 percent of the votes from people in foreign countries, which shows that the Latvian capital already is a popular and exciting tourist destination.