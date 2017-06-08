Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Technology, Transport
Taxify to receive special award from EU Parliament competition
Approximately
500 startups from all European Union countries and Switzerland applied to the
competition for startups sustainably solving transport issues and urban space
problems, Taxify said.
Taxify was
highlighted by the organizers of the competition for the quality of its
European development.
The
finalists of the competition included startups from the United Kingdom, France,
Finland, Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Switzerland.
The prizes
are to be handed out on Feb. 22 in Brussels. There ceremony will also be
attended by President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, European
Commission's transport commissioner Violeta Bulc and Estonian
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson.
Founded in
2013, Taxify is an Estonian technology company that develops a global
transport platform. The company operates in more than 30 cities and 23
different countries.
Taxify employs
a global workforce of over 400 people. Taxify in August 2017 started
strategic cooperation with the world's biggest ridesharing platform Didi
Chuxing.
