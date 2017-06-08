Taxify to receive special award from EU Parliament competition

The 11 finalists of the European Startup Prize for mobility were announced this week in Brussels, while the Estonia-based taxi hailing platform Taxify is to receive a special award and was highlighted for the quality of their European development at the competition held at the initiative of the European Parliament, informs LETA/BNS.

Approximately 500 startups from all European Union countries and Switzerland applied to the competition for startups sustainably solving transport issues and urban space problems, Taxify said.

Taxify was highlighted by the organizers of the competition for the quality of its European development.

The finalists of the competition included startups from the United Kingdom, France, Finland, Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia and Switzerland.

The prizes are to be handed out on Feb. 22 in Brussels. There ceremony will also be attended by President of the European Parliament Antonio Tajani, European Commission's transport commissioner Violeta Bulc and Estonian Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Kadri Simson.

Founded in 2013, Taxify is an Estonian technology company that develops a global transport platform. The company operates in more than 30 cities and 23 different countries.

Taxify employs a global workforce of over 400 people. Taxify in August 2017 started strategic cooperation with the world's biggest ridesharing platform Didi Chuxing.