Riga Beer Quarter opens as new tourist destination
The Riga Beer Quarter will offer at least 100 Latvian and Baltic-brewed
craft beers, which everyone will be able to try either on a guided tour or
visiting the quarter individually.
Ruberte noted that the new tourist destination is situated in the middle of
three historical breweries – the former buildings of Bier- und Porterbrauerei
und Malzfabrik C. Stritzky on Aristida Brijana Street, C. L. Kymmel brewery at
the corner of Bruninieku Street and Krisjana Valdemara Street, and Bierbrauerei
Gust. Kuntzendorff. Beer is available at nine pubs situated in this
neighborhood, she said.
Aigars Rungis, the owner of Valmiermuizas Alus
brewery and author of the beer quarter idea, said that the Riga Beer Quarter is
a new concept aimed at promoting tourism and Latvian beer exports in the Baltic
region and beyond. “Our goal is to make Riga the North European capital of
craft beer,” he said.
