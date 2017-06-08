Riga Beer Quarter opens as new tourist destination

The Riga Beer Quarter, which opened in the Latvian capital city yesterday, is intended to become a new tourist destination, communications adviser Agnese Ruberte told LETA.

The Riga Beer Quarter will offer at least 100 Latvian and Baltic-brewed craft beers, which everyone will be able to try either on a guided tour or visiting the quarter individually.

Ruberte noted that the new tourist destination is situated in the middle of three historical breweries – the former buildings of Bier- und Porterbrauerei und Malzfabrik C. Stritzky on Aristida Brijana Street, C. L. Kymmel brewery at the corner of Bruninieku Street and Krisjana Valdemara Street, and Bierbrauerei Gust. Kuntzendorff. Beer is available at nine pubs situated in this neighborhood, she said.

Aigars Rungis, the owner of Valmiermuizas Alus brewery and author of the beer quarter idea, said that the Riga Beer Quarter is a new concept aimed at promoting tourism and Latvian beer exports in the Baltic region and beyond. “Our goal is to make Riga the North European capital of craft beer,” he said.