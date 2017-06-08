Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
Rigas Mezi in coming years plans to invest EUR 8 mln
He said that
the company plans to build a new plant in its Norupe sawmill with a new sorting
line and new administrative building. Later a new production line will be
installed to create products with higher added value.
"Our estimates are that investments might reach
EUR 8 million. It seems much against our present turnover, but it is an
investment of several years with a proved increase in turnover that will
compensate for the invested resources," said Vaikulis, adding that it is
planned that the investments will be returned in ten years at most.
As reported, the company plans to purchase advanced
production equipment for Norupe sawmill and also intends to start production of
wood chip pellets in the future. Rigas Mezi also intends to start
selling heat energy produced by the company.
At present Rigas Mezi was processing around
25% of timber logged in its forests and selling the rest on the round timber
market but it is planned to increase the share of processed timber to 40% by
2022.
According to preliminary results, Rigas Mezi last year generation EUR 18.4 million in turnover. In 2016 Rigas Mezi posted EUR 14.95 million in turnover and EUR 227,704 in profit. The
company was registered in 2008, its share capital is EUR 115,156,021.
Rigas Mezi manages 62,000 hectares of forests and is the second largest forest
management company in Latvia after Latvijas Valsts Mezi (Latvian
State Forests). The company owns tree nurseries, Norupe sawmill and also
manages Mezaparks and other Riga parks and gardens.
