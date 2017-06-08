Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
Grigeo doubles FY net profit to EUR 9.3 mln
Lithuania's hardboard, cardboard and hygiene paper production group Grigeo said on Thursday that its consolidated revenue last year rose to 129.867 million euros, up 26.7% from 102.461 million euros in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.
Consolidated net profits more than doubled in 2017 from 2016 to reach 9.302
million euros, it said in a stock exchange release.
The group's EBITDA soared by 42.5% to 22.9 million euros.
This year, Grigeo is projecting 142.8
million euros in consolidated revenue, 8.6 million euros in pretax earnings and
22.9 million euros in EBITDA.
The company's shares are quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq
Vilnius stock exchange.
