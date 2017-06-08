Baltic, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Investments, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.02.2018, 17:11
Sales of HKScan’s Baltic rise to EUR 158.7 mln in 2017
BC, Tallinn, 08.02.2018.Print version
Sales of the Baltic unit of the listed Nordic meat group HKScan increased 0.6% on year to 158.7 million euros in 2017. The fourth quarter revenue grew 0.5% to 39.7 million euros, the company said, cites LETA/BNS.
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 29% to 4.4 million euros in
2017, while the fourth quarter was ended with a loss of 500,000 euros compared
with a profit of 1 million euros in the same period of 2016.
Investments in the Baltics fell by 800,000 euros to 10 million euros. In
the fourth quarter investments declined from 3.7 million to 2.4 milion euros.
The HKScan group earned a revenue
of 1.8 billion euros last year, while its loss totaled 18 million euros.
According to the company, the reason lies in bigger expenses in regard to the
Rauma plant than expected as well as the supply capacity of poultry meat in
Finland.
Other articles:
- 08.02.2018 Riga airport shows 20% increase of passengers, 90% rise in cargos in January
- 08.02.2018 SEB raises Latvian GDP growth forecasts for 2018, 2019
- 08.02.2018 Рига-2030: где и как будут жить горожане?
- 08.02.2018 Литовский блокчейн-стартап WePower привлек 40 млн. долларов
- 08.02.2018 В Литве создан кластер деревообработки на 0,5 млрд. евро
- 08.02.2018 Revenue of Merko Ehitus up to EUR 317.6 mln in 2017
- 08.02.2018 Латвийским рыбохозяйствам дадут на развитие более 30 млн. евро
- 08.02.2018 Литовская Euroapotheca инвестирует в аптечную сеть в Швеции 300 млн. евро
- 08.02.2018 Price of food-grade wheat in Latvia climbs 1% in December y-o-y
- 08.02.2018 Пассажиропоток Рижского аэропорта вырос на 20% в 2017 году