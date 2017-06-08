EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.02.2018, 16:30
Denmark's giant NKT Cables to open service center in Kaunas
BC, Vilnius, 07.02.2018.Print version
Denmark's power cable production group NKT Cables Group is set to open its first shared service center in Lithuania's second-biggest city of Kaunas, with plans to hire 30 finance professionals within the next three years, informs LETA/BNS.
"In NKT, we are constantly striving for excellence and the shared service center plays a key role in standardizing processes and taking our financial services to the next level," Invest Lithuania, the government's foreign investment promotion agency, quoted Poul Erik Stockfleth, vice president and head of Group Finance at NKT, as saying in a press release.
"In Kaunas we find the experience, expertise and professional culture needed to build a financial competency cluster meeting our current and future requirements," he said.
Founded back in 1891, NKT is a leading global power cable provider. It employs a workforce of over 3,400 and posted 1 billion euros in revenue for 2016.
NKT is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.
Other articles:
- 07.02.2018 In January, annual inflation in Estonia made 3.5%
- 07.02.2018 What’s good for Russian gas is good for America
- 07.02.2018 Estonia opens office in South Korea for issuing digital IDs to e-residents
- 07.02.2018 Estonia falls to 7th place on Heritage, WSJ economic freedom index
- 07.02.2018 В Минск из Риги отправился грузовой поезд-экспресс
- 07.02.2018 First express freight train sent from Riga to Minsk this week
- 07.02.2018 Lithuanian furniture firms generate over EUR 1 bln from Ikea in 2017
- 07.02.2018 4 in 10 heads of state, municipal firms in Lithuania linked with parties in 2017
- 07.02.2018 Литовская Hegelmann Transporte приобрела 1000 тягачей Mercedes-Benz
- 07.02.2018 Литва сократит штат чиновников