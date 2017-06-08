Denmark's giant NKT Cables to open service center in Kaunas

Denmark's power cable production group NKT Cables Group is set to open its first shared service center in Lithuania's second-biggest city of Kaunas, with plans to hire 30 finance professionals within the next three years, informs LETA/BNS.

"In NKT, we are constantly striving for excellence and the shared service center plays a key role in standardizing processes and taking our financial services to the next level," Invest Lithuania, the government's foreign investment promotion agency, quoted Poul Erik Stockfleth, vice president and head of Group Finance at NKT, as saying in a press release.





"In Kaunas we find the experience, expertise and professional culture needed to build a financial competency cluster meeting our current and future requirements," he said.





Founded back in 1891, NKT is a leading global power cable provider. It employs a workforce of over 3,400 and posted 1 billion euros in revenue for 2016.





NKT is listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen stock exchange.