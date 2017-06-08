New car sales in Estonia climb 23.6% on year in January

Sales of new cars in Estonia increased 23.6% on year to 2,447 units in January 2018, informs LETA/BNS.

Medium SUVs were the most popular type of car in Estonia in January, accounting for 22.7% of the total number of cars sold, the association of Estonian car dealers and service companies AMTEL said. Smaller medium class cars accounted for 24%.

The most popular carmakers in January were Toyota with 442 cars sold, followed by Skoda with 308 and Volkswagen with 201 vehicles. The most popular models were Toyota RAV4 with 120 vehicles sold, followed by Skoda Octavia with 114 and Toyota Avensis with 79 vehicles sold.°

Sales of new utility vehicles climbed 15.8% on year in January. The most popular carmakers were Citroen with 101 vehicles sold, followed by Volvo with 80 vehicles and Renault with 78 vehicles sold. The truck segment was topped by Volvo with 79 vehicles.