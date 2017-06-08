Car market, Estonia, Good for Business, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 07.02.2018, 16:30
New car sales in Estonia climb 23.6% on year in January
Medium SUVs were the most popular type of car in Estonia in January,
accounting for 22.7% of the total number of cars sold, the association of
Estonian car dealers and service companies AMTEL said. Smaller medium class
cars accounted for 24%.
The most popular carmakers in January were Toyota with 442 cars sold,
followed by Skoda with 308 and Volkswagen with 201 vehicles. The most popular
models were Toyota RAV4 with 120 vehicles sold, followed by Skoda Octavia with
114 and Toyota Avensis with 79 vehicles sold.°
Sales of new utility vehicles climbed 15.8% on year in January. The most
popular carmakers were Citroen with 101 vehicles sold, followed by Volvo with
80 vehicles and Renault with 78 vehicles sold. The truck segment was topped by
Volvo with 79 vehicles.
