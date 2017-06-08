Agriculture, Good for Business, Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.02.2018, 15:49
Agrosfera plans expansion in Latvia
BC, Riga/Vilnius, 06.02.2018.Print version
Agrosfera, a Lithuania-based agricultural commodities trading company in which the Icor Group plans to buy a 60 percent stake, is planning to expand its operations in Latvia, informs LETA/BNS.
"In 2018, the company plans to sharply increase its authorized capital
and to receive more working capital, thus projecting higher sales and,
consequently, higher profits. The company plans significant expansion in
Latvia," Agrosfera said in its
annual report.
Agrosfera has a same-named
subsidiary in Latvia and its expansion is linked to Icor's plans to acquire 60
percent of shares in the company for an undisclosed amount of money through a
new share issue.
Agrosfera posted EUR 36.062
million in revenue for the past financial year, up 13.2 percent from EUR 31.865
million a year earlier.
Agromeril, an Estonia-registered company co-owned by Agrosfera CEO Arminas Kildisis, currently holds 100 percent of
shares in the Lithuanian company.
Other articles:
- 06.02.2018 In 2017, the number of tourists in Estonian hotels increased by 7%
- 06.02.2018 SEB raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth estimate to 3.5%
- 06.02.2018 First-time registration of passenger cars in Latvia decreased by 17.2% in January
- 06.02.2018 Даугавпилсский завод получил сертификат на ремонт всех типов локомотивов «Украинской железной дороги»
- 06.02.2018 OECD: Latvia tops the ranking of open markets for services
- 06.02.2018 Latvian FinMin against banning offshore companies from bidding for public contracts
- 06.02.2018 Latvian government hopes new regulation will help attract 200 to 300 guest workers a year
- 06.02.2018 Генпрокурор Латвии подозревает, что находился под наблюдением и прослушками
- 06.02.2018 Большинство литовцев поддерживают идею премьера возобновить политические контакты с РФ
- 06.02.2018 Детям погибшего кинооператора Слапиньша сохранят латвийское гражданство