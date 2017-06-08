Estonian, Beijing chambers of commerce sign cooperation agreement

Director of the Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mait Palts and deputy director of the Beijing Chamber of Commerce Wang Chaoying on Monday signed a cooperation agreement, according to which the chambers want to strengthen cooperation in the fields of tourism and information technology, reports LETA/BNS.

"It is clear that Chinese and Estonian enterprises are facing similar challenges. We must invest in and develop new, smarter and more environmentally friendly technologies. I'm sure that in these fields we have the greatest potential for cooperation with Beijing," Palts told BNS on Monday.

The agreement signed on Monday is a concrete step toward strengthening cooperation between the two countries, he added.

According to Chaoying, Estonia has great potential for cooperating with Estonia mainly in the fields of information technology and tourism. He told BNS that Estonia's location in the One Belt One Road transport corridor is also important as it is one of the priorities of China's national strategy.

Several cooperation agreements have been signed between different Estonian and Chinese institutions over the years.