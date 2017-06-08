China, Estonia, Good for Business, Legislation, Markets and Companies
Estonian, Beijing chambers of commerce sign cooperation agreement
"It is clear that Chinese and Estonian enterprises are facing similar
challenges. We must invest in and develop new, smarter and more environmentally
friendly technologies. I'm sure that in these fields we have the greatest
potential for cooperation with Beijing," Palts told BNS on Monday.
The agreement signed on Monday is a concrete step toward strengthening
cooperation between the two countries, he added.
According to Chaoying, Estonia has great potential for cooperating with
Estonia mainly in the fields of information technology and tourism. He told BNS
that Estonia's location in the One Belt One Road transport corridor is also
important as it is one of the priorities of China's national strategy.
Several cooperation agreements have been signed between different Estonian
and Chinese institutions over the years.
