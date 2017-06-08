EU's 2nd highest retail trade growth in December registered in Estonia

The biggest retail trade growth in the European Union was registered in Malta in December, 3.1% compared to November, while Estonia's retail trade growth was second-biggest with 1.8%, informs LETA/BNS.

In the EU as a whole retail trade volume fell by 1% and in the eurozone by 1.1% on month, it can be seen from Eurostat data. Compared with December 2016 retail trade grew 2.4% in the EU and 1.9% in the euro area.

In Estonia retail trade growth totaled 1.8%, in Latvia 0.2% and in Lithuania 0.8% compared to November. In annual comparison growth totaled respectively 2.3%, 6.3% and 5.6%.