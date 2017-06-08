Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Retail
EU's 2nd highest retail trade growth in December registered in Estonia
The biggest retail trade growth in the European Union was registered in Malta in December, 3.1% compared to November, while Estonia's retail trade growth was second-biggest with 1.8%, informs LETA/BNS.
In the EU as a whole retail trade volume fell by 1% and in the eurozone by
1.1% on month, it can be seen from Eurostat data. Compared with December 2016
retail trade grew 2.4% in the EU and 1.9% in the euro area.
In Estonia retail trade growth totaled 1.8%, in Latvia 0.2% and in
Lithuania 0.8% compared to November. In annual comparison growth totaled
respectively 2.3%, 6.3% and 5.6%.
