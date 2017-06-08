Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport
Tallink's January passengers’ numbers rose by 5.5% y-o-y
The number of cargo units carried increased 20.5% to 30,000 units and the number of passenger cars grew 8.4% to 73,900 units, the company told the stock exchange.
The number of passengers increased by 9.1% to 316,000 passengers on the Estonia-Finland route. Cargo carriage on the same route rose 25.1% to 18,800 units and the number of passenger vehicles carried grew 10.3% to 56,200 units.
On the Estonia-Sweden route, the number of passengers increased by 11.1% to 72,000. Cargo carriage on the same route grew 32% to 4,200 units and the number of passenger vehicles carried moved up 8.2% to 5,300 units.
The number of passengers on the Finland-Sweden route fell 6.5% on year to 155,600 passengers in January. Cargo carriage decreased 3.8% to 5,700 units and the number of cars carried on the route declined 5.9% to 6,900 vehicles.
The number of passengers on the shipper's Latvia-Sweden route surged 19.9% to 48,500 passengers. Cargo carriage on the route shot up 76.2% to 1,300 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased 9.9% to 5,500 vehicles.
