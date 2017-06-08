Lithuanian hotels' revenue on upward track

Lithuanian hotels last year posted growth in revenue, despite the wet summer and Vilnius Airport's 35-day closure for runway renovation, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Friday, cites LETA/BNS.

The Lithuanian accommodation industry's total revenue for January through September 2017 reached 254.8 million euros, of which hotels' revenue came in at almost 182 million euros (not including VAT), up by 9.6 percent year-on-year.





Evalda Siskauskiene, president of the Lithuanian Association of Hotels and Restaurants, says that the revenue growth reflects an improving situation in the hotel sector, noting that foreign tourist arrivals in the country increased by 6 percent and the hotel occupancy rate rose.





At least five new hotel openings planned for 2018 should help fill the demand for hotel rooms.





Siskauskiene expects that the arrival of such strong brands as Marriott, Hilton and Design Hotel will help attract many new customers.