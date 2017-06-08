Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 03.02.2018, 01:39
Lithuanian hotels' revenue on upward track
BC, Vilnius, 02.02.2018.Print version
Lithuanian hotels last year posted growth in revenue, despite the wet summer and Vilnius Airport's 35-day closure for runway renovation, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Friday, cites LETA/BNS.
The Lithuanian accommodation industry's total revenue for January through September 2017 reached 254.8 million euros, of which hotels' revenue came in at almost 182 million euros (not including VAT), up by 9.6 percent year-on-year.
Evalda Siskauskiene, president of the Lithuanian Association of Hotels and Restaurants, says that the revenue growth reflects an improving situation in the hotel sector, noting that foreign tourist arrivals in the country increased by 6 percent and the hotel occupancy rate rose.
At least five new hotel openings planned for 2018 should help fill the demand for hotel rooms.
Siskauskiene expects that the arrival of such strong brands as Marriott, Hilton and Design Hotel will help attract many new customers.
Other articles:
- 02.02.2018 airBaltic и Tez Tour Latvija летом 2018 года начнут новые чартерные рейсы
- 02.02.2018 Экс-председателя правления LDz logistika в Польше подозревают в уклонении от налогов на 48 млн. евро
- 02.02.2018 В Вильнюсе открылся новый рынок
- 02.02.2018 New container transport line “Poland-Finland Express” launches operation in Riga Port
- 02.02.2018 В Польше запретят торговлю по воскресеньям с 1 марта
- 02.02.2018 Литва стала лидером по приросту цен на промпродукцию в Балтии
- 02.02.2018 Турпоток из Латвии в пярнусские СПА вырос на 21%
- 02.02.2018 Latvia is one of successful examples of cooperation among EU institutions and member states in energy
- 02.02.2018 В Рижском порту начинает работу новая линия контейнерных перевозок Poland-Finland Express
- 02.02.2018 Байба Рубеса не собирается подавать в отставку