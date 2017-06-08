Airport, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Tourism, Transport, USA
Primera Air to fly direct from London to Washington in summer
“We’ve been planning to add Washington from the beginning of the transatlantic flight project. We see a strong demand for this route and we are the first low-cost airline to start operations between both cities, offering people an affordable way of transatlantic travel,” says Andri Már Ingólfsson, President and owner of Primera Air. The new route is also great news for London Stansted airport which is successfully building the long haul flight network: “We’ve already seen a very positive response from passengers to Primera’s previous announcement of new services to New York, Boston and Toronto, and the addition of Washington will provide even more choice and connectivity to the east coast of the USA,” says the CEO of London Stansted, Ken O’Toole.
Due to growing demand for flights from London (Stansted) to Toronto, Primera Air has decided to increase flight frequency from three to five flights per week. “Our booking numbers show that travellers have been waiting for flights to North America. We are very satisfied with the results so far and are adjusting our flight network accordingly,” says Andri M. Ingólfsson. “The announcement of Washington Dulles Airport joining Primera Air’s existing long-haul schedule, as well as the increased frequency to Toronto, is a real vote of confidence in Stansted and of the demand for long haul flights to and from London and the East of England,” adds Ken O’Toole.
For both Primera Air and Stansted Airport this year is significant: “We have made clear our ambition is to provide more services to the USA and add routes to China and India, so this is another step towards that goal. We look forward to the launch of these exciting new services in the coming months,” continues Ken O’Toole. Flights will be operated with the brand-new Airbus A321neo and A321LR fleet, which the airline will receive soon. “Our low-fare transatlantic flights are possible due to the latest technology by Airbus and Boeing. We are only a few weeks away from receiving our first Airbus A321neo units, which will start operations in April,” states Andri M. Ingólfsson.
As
announced previously, Primera Air is opening new bases in Birmingham
(BHX), London Stansted (STN) and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) for flights to
New York, Boston and Toronto this April along with new routes from UK to Málaga,
Palma de Mallorca, Alicante, Barcelona and Chania. In the next two years, Primera
Air plans to increase its presence on current bases and add new
transatlantic routes and bases, as the airline has 20 new Boeing MAX9-ER
on order.
