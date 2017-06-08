Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Investments, Logistics, Transport
DPD to build terminal building at Johvi Business Park in Estonia
The total size of the investment is over one million euros and the building
is to be completed in August 2018, the company said.
"The locations of our current terminal in Johvi have changed several
times as we have constantly expanded our business and based on that have
required larger premises to operate on. At present we are located close to
residential buildings in the city of Johvi, which is not suitable for us as we
do not wish to disturb the people living in the area with our activity, which
sadly may happen due to nightly loading of cars," DPD Eesti CEO Rainer Rohtla said in a press release.
Rohtla explained that DPD Eesti
has owned a subunit in the form of the terminal in Johvi for tens of years, but
the ever increasing volume of goods and Johvi's geographical location as the
hub of effective distribution logistics make it reasonable to invest in the
construction of a modern and sufficiently backed up terminal.
"The new terminal building meets all of DPD's needs, is effective and
enables to successfully handle goods volumes, which we will in the future bring
to businesses and consumers from door to door or through the Pickup
network," he said.
Current drivers and employees of the East-Viru County region will start
work in the new building and will be given even more modern working conditions.
"There will be no new jobs initially, but larger premises definitely
support development and the creation of new jobs," he said.
The construction of the new terminal will start in spring and the building
is expected to be completed in August.
DPD decided in favor of the Johvi Business Park, as the headquarters
of DPD Eesti are also located at the
Juri Technology Park and the company's Tartu office is located at the Ulenurme
Technology Park.
"For years, we have seen the positive developments of technology parks
and that by separating the living and business environment in a thought through
manner, we create better conditions for both, thus the decision to choose a
similar approach in Johvi was wholly logical," Rohtla said.
"I hope that the establishment of the terminal at the Johvi Business
Park will accelerate the development there and that other Estonian companies
will also follow our example by bringing more jobs to the city and contributing
to the development of the region," Rohtla said.
DPD is the second-largest international parcel distribution service
provider in Europe. The company has nearly 200 couriers and more than 180
vehicles in Estonia and employs 127 people. DPD has 127 parcel terminals in
Estonia, 139 in Latvia and 91 in Lithuania.
