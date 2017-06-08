DPD to build terminal building at Johvi Business Park in Estonia

The parcel delivery services provider DPD Eesti and Ulenurme Investeeringud OU have entered into a long-term rental agreement, with which an approximately 1,000 square meter terminal building will be built for DPD at the Johvi Business Park in northeastern Estonia for over one million euros, informs LETA/BNS.

The total size of the investment is over one million euros and the building is to be completed in August 2018, the company said.

"The locations of our current terminal in Johvi have changed several times as we have constantly expanded our business and based on that have required larger premises to operate on. At present we are located close to residential buildings in the city of Johvi, which is not suitable for us as we do not wish to disturb the people living in the area with our activity, which sadly may happen due to nightly loading of cars," DPD Eesti CEO Rainer Rohtla said in a press release.

Rohtla explained that DPD Eesti has owned a subunit in the form of the terminal in Johvi for tens of years, but the ever increasing volume of goods and Johvi's geographical location as the hub of effective distribution logistics make it reasonable to invest in the construction of a modern and sufficiently backed up terminal.

"The new terminal building meets all of DPD's needs, is effective and enables to successfully handle goods volumes, which we will in the future bring to businesses and consumers from door to door or through the Pickup network," he said.

Current drivers and employees of the East-Viru County region will start work in the new building and will be given even more modern working conditions. "There will be no new jobs initially, but larger premises definitely support development and the creation of new jobs," he said.

The construction of the new terminal will start in spring and the building is expected to be completed in August.

DPD decided in favor of the Johvi Business Park, as the headquarters of DPD Eesti are also located at the Juri Technology Park and the company's Tartu office is located at the Ulenurme Technology Park.

"For years, we have seen the positive developments of technology parks and that by separating the living and business environment in a thought through manner, we create better conditions for both, thus the decision to choose a similar approach in Johvi was wholly logical," Rohtla said.

"I hope that the establishment of the terminal at the Johvi Business Park will accelerate the development there and that other Estonian companies will also follow our example by bringing more jobs to the city and contributing to the development of the region," Rohtla said.

DPD is the second-largest international parcel distribution service provider in Europe. The company has nearly 200 couriers and more than 180 vehicles in Estonia and employs 127 people. DPD has 127 parcel terminals in Estonia, 139 in Latvia and 91 in Lithuania.