Elkor invests more than EUR 1.5 mln in expanding its store

Latvia’s Elkor retail chain has invested more than EUR 1.5 million in expanding its store at Spice Home shopping mall, the company’s representatives reported LETA.

Elkor has considerably expanded its store to two storeys and has employed 20 new people for the store.

On the ground floor there will be the biggest Elkor Tehnika store, and on the first floor there will be Elkor Home goods and design store and Elkor Kids store.

The floor space of Elkor store at Spice Home will grow to 5,500 square meters.

Elkor is one of Latvia's biggest retail chains selling household appliances, electronic appliances, computers, sporting goods, clothing, etc.

ETG, the operator of Elkor stores, posted EUR 51.27 million in sales in 2016, and EUR 144,223 in profit.