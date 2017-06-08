Good for Business, Investments, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail, Technology
Elkor invests more than EUR 1.5 mln in expanding its store
02.02.2018.
Latvia’s Elkor retail chain has invested more than EUR 1.5 million in expanding its store at Spice Home shopping mall, the company’s representatives reported LETA.
Elkor has considerably expanded its store to two storeys and has employed 20 new
people for the store.
On the ground floor there will be the biggest Elkor Tehnika
store, and on the first floor there will be Elkor Home goods and design store and Elkor Kids store.
The floor space of Elkor store at Spice Home will grow to 5,500 square
meters.
Elkor is one of
Latvia's biggest retail chains selling household appliances, electronic
appliances, computers, sporting goods, clothing, etc.
ETG, the operator of Elkor stores, posted EUR 51.27 million in sales in
2016, and EUR 144,223 in profit.
