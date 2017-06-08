Orlen boosts capacity at Butinge crude terminal by 20%

Lithuania's oil refining and transportation company Orlen Lietuva has installed a new 52,000-cubic-meter oil tank at its Butinge terminal, informs LETA/BNS.

The company does not disclose how much it invested in the new tank, which has increased the terminal's capacity by 20%, Orlen Lietuva spokesman Tomas Digaitis told BNS.

"This investment is particularly important for us. It will not only allow us to adapt dynamically to the constantly changing market conditions, but will also increase the stability of our business and the energy security of Lithuania and the region as a whole," Orlen Lietuva CEO Michal Rudnicki said in a press release.

This brings the total capacity of the Butinge terminal's tanks to over 300,000 cubic meters.

The new tank has sufficient capacity for Orlen's crude refinery in Mazeikiai, in northwestern Lithuania, to operate in a normal mode for 48 hours. It will also allow the company to store more different types of oil as crude from different sources often cannot be mixed.

The Butinge terminal last year handled 9.8 million tons of crude, a rise of 5.4% compared with 2016.

Orlen Lietuva, which 100% owned by Poland's Orlen, has been importing crude oil via Butinge solely for its own needs since mid-2006.