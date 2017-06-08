Energy, Good for Business, Lithuania, Oil, Port, Transport
Orlen boosts capacity at Butinge crude terminal by 20%
The company does not disclose how much it invested in the new tank, which
has increased the terminal's capacity by 20%, Orlen Lietuva spokesman Tomas
Digaitis told BNS.
"This investment is particularly important for us. It will not only
allow us to adapt dynamically to the constantly changing market conditions, but
will also increase the stability of our business and the energy security of
Lithuania and the region as a whole," Orlen
Lietuva CEO Michal Rudnicki said
in a press release.
This brings the total capacity of the Butinge terminal's tanks to over
300,000 cubic meters.
The new tank has sufficient capacity for Orlen's crude refinery in Mazeikiai, in northwestern Lithuania, to
operate in a normal mode for 48 hours. It will also allow the company to store
more different types of oil as crude from different sources often cannot be
mixed.
The Butinge terminal last year handled 9.8 million tons of crude, a rise of
5.4% compared with 2016.
Orlen Lietuva, which 100% owned by Poland's Orlen, has been importing crude oil via
Butinge solely for its own needs since mid-2006.
