Baltic Engineers to design EUR 95 mln Continental factory in Lithuania

The future factory of Continental, a German automotive component industry giant, in the free economic zone (FEZ) in Kaunas will be designed by the Lithuanian engineering consultancy and project management company Baltic Engineers, informs LETA/BNS.

"We drew the attention of the international industrial giant after gaining experience in large international projects, furthermore, we are one of the few companies working on the market of the Baltic states that has the competences to provide two main services of design and project management at the same time, which is highly valued by project developers," Darius Kvedaras, CEO at Baltic Engineers, said in a press release.





The size of the Continental factory will be 16,000 square meters, with the completion of the construction planned for 2019.





Germany's Continental last year said it would build a factory of electronic components in the Kaunas FEZ and invest 95 million euros. In Lithuania, Continental will produce passenger safety and smart driver assistance systems.





This will be the largest greenfield investment in Lithuania over the past years.