Thursday, 01.02.2018, 12:37
Viking shuttle train raises 2017 freight volume by 37%
01.02.2018
The Viking shuttle container train running from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea carried 37% more cargo in 2017, as compared with the same period the year before, informs LETA/BNS.
Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG), the
state-run company, said the train handled 46,000 TEU containers last year,
which is an increase by 37% from 2016.
"This year, we will offer a new service – haulage of semitrailers. We
plan to purchase two full configurations of train cars for this purpose. With
these cars, we will carry a semitrailer without the vehicle," Egidijus Lazauskas, director of the
state railway company's Freight Transportation Directorate, said in a press
release.
Viking is a joint railway project of Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova,
Romania, Bulgaria, Georgia and Azerbaijan, which links the seaports of
Klaipeda, Odessa and Chornomorsk.
