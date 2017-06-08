Baltic States – CIS, Good for Business, Lithuania, Railways, Transport

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 01.02.2018, 12:37

Viking shuttle train raises 2017 freight volume by 37%

BC, Vilnius, 01.02.2018.Print version
The Viking shuttle container train running from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea carried 37% more cargo in 2017, as compared with the same period the year before, informs LETA/BNS.

Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways, LG), the state-run company, said the train handled 46,000 TEU containers last year, which is an increase by 37% from 2016.

 

"This year, we will offer a new service – haulage of semitrailers. We plan to purchase two full configurations of train cars for this purpose. With these cars, we will carry a semitrailer without the vehicle," Egidijus Lazauskas, director of the state railway company's Freight Transportation Directorate, said in a press release.

 

Viking is a joint railway project of Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Bulgaria, Georgia and Azerbaijan, which links the seaports of Klaipeda, Odessa and Chornomorsk.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 