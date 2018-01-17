Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Industry, Markets and Companies
In 2017, the volume of industrial production in Estonia rose by 8%
In 2017, the total production in manufacturing was 7%
higher than in 2016. In more than two thirds of the branches of industry,
production surpassed the volume of the previous year. The growth in production
was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood products, food
products, metal products and electrical equipment. Among the branches of
industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of electronic
equipment and furniture.
In 2017, 67% of the total production of manufacturing
was sold on the external market. Export increased 5% and sales on the domestic
market increased 10% compared to 2016.
In December 2017, the working-day adjusted industrial
production increased 7% compared to December 2016; the production of
manufacturing rose 7%. In December 2017 compared to December 2016, the
production of electricity decreased 6% and the production of heat increased 2%.
In December 2017 compared to November, the seasonally
adjusted industrial production increased 3%; the production of manufacturing
increased 1%.
|
Change in volume index of industrial production, 2017 and December 2017 (percentages)
|
Economic
activity
|
2017
compared to 2016
|
December
2017
|
|
change compared to the previous month according to seasonally adjusted
dataa
|
change compared to the corresponding month of the previous year
|
|
according
to unadjusted data
|
according to working-day adjusted datab
|
|
TOTAL
|
7.7
|
2.5
|
2.0
|
7.1
|
|
Energy
production
|
6.3
|
-6.2
|
-3.3
|
-3.3
|
|
Mining
|
30.9
|
-2.5
|
4.0
|
8.2
|
|
Manufacturing
|
6.5
|
1.4
|
2.6
|
7.0
|
|
manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|
-10.2
|
15.5
|
-2.4
|
2.9
|
|
manufacture of wood and wood products
|
8.1
|
3.2
|
-1.9
|
2.9
|
|
manufacture
of food products
|
4.4
|
1.2
|
-0.4
|
3.6
|
|
manufacture of fabricated metal products
|
12.7
|
4.0
|
10.4
|
18.3
|
|
manufacture
of electrical equipment
|
11.7
|
-2.0
|
-10.7
|
-4.0
|
|
manufacture
of textiles
|
2.3
|
-0.6
|
-3.1
|
4.4
|
|
manufacture
of furniture
|
-2.1
|
-0.9
|
-8.2
|
-1.0
|
|
manufacture
of motor vehicles
|
16.1
|
9.4
|
27.5
|
33.5
|
|
manufacture
of building materials
|
12.1
|
3.1
|
5.4
|
10.8
|
|
manufacture of machinery and equipment
|
10.2
|
-13.1
|
-2.3
|
4.8
|
a In the case
of the seasonally adjusted volume index of industrial production, the impact of
different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors
has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous
period.
b In the case
of the working-day adjusted volume index of industrial production, the impact
of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is
calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous
year.
The statistics are based on the questionnaires
“Industry”, the submission date of which was 17.01.2018, and “Energy
production, sales and fuel consumption”, the submission date of which was
10.01.2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly overview in 12 working days.
For the statistical activity “Production indices”, the main representative of
public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications,
commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data
necessary for conducting this statistical activity.
