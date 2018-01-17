In 2017, the volume of industrial production in Estonia rose by 8%

According to the preliminary data of Statistics Estonia, in 2017, the production of industrial enterprises rose 8% compared to the previous year. Production volume increased in energy, mining and manufacturing.

In 2017, the total production in manufacturing was 7% higher than in 2016. In more than two thirds of the branches of industry, production surpassed the volume of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood products, food products, metal products and electrical equipment. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of electronic equipment and furniture.









In 2017, 67% of the total production of manufacturing was sold on the external market. Export increased 5% and sales on the domestic market increased 10% compared to 2016.

In December 2017, the working-day adjusted industrial production increased 7% compared to December 2016; the production of manufacturing rose 7%. In December 2017 compared to December 2016, the production of electricity decreased 6% and the production of heat increased 2%.

In December 2017 compared to November, the seasonally adjusted industrial production increased 3%; the production of manufacturing increased 1%.

Change in volume index of industrial production, 2017 and December 2017 (percentages) Economic activity 2017 compared to 2016 December 2017 change compared to the previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa change compared to the corresponding month of the previous year according to unadjusted data according to working-day adjusted datab TOTAL 7.7 2.5 2.0 7.1 Energy production 6.3 -6.2 -3.3 -3.3 Mining 30.9 -2.5 4.0 8.2 Manufacturing 6.5 1.4 2.6 7.0 manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products -10.2 15.5 -2.4 2.9 manufacture of wood and wood products 8.1 3.2 -1.9 2.9 manufacture of food products 4.4 1.2 -0.4 3.6 manufacture of fabricated metal products 12.7 4.0 10.4 18.3 manufacture of electrical equipment 11.7 -2.0 -10.7 -4.0 manufacture of textiles 2.3 -0.6 -3.1 4.4 manufacture of furniture -2.1 -0.9 -8.2 -1.0 manufacture of motor vehicles 16.1 9.4 27.5 33.5 manufacture of building materials 12.1 3.1 5.4 10.8 manufacture of machinery and equipment 10.2 -13.1 -2.3 4.8

a In the case of the seasonally adjusted volume index of industrial production, the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.

b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index of industrial production, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Industry”, the submission date of which was 17.01.2018, and “Energy production, sales and fuel consumption”, the submission date of which was 10.01.2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly overview in 12 working days. For the statistical activity “Production indices”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting this statistical activity.