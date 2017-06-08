Energy, Good for Business, Lithuania, Oil, Port, Transport
Klaipedos Nafta raises 2017 profit by 23.5%
The company's revenue for the whole calendar went up 2.5% to 106.484 million euros, Klaipedos Nafta said in a 2017 report published on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.
Last year, loadings at the Klaipeda oil product terminal and the Subacius fuel storage facility dropped by 1.4% to 7.2 million tons of crude year-on-year, and the LNG terminal's regasification and reloading volumes were down by 13.4% to 12.6 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of gas.
Klaipedos Nafta's own capital return last year stood at 8.7%, while the EBITDA margin was 29.4% and net profit margin was 16%.
This year, the company projects revenue of 102.6 million euros and a net profit of 10.2 million euros, with the EBITDA projected at 26.9 million euros.
The state owns 72.32% of shares in Klaipedos Nafta, which is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange, and Achemos Grupe holds a 10.28% stake.
