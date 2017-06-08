Klaipedos Nafta raises 2017 profit by 23.5%

Lithuania's oil product and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals operator Klaipedos Nafta (Klaipeda Oil) posted 17.031 million euros in net profit in 2017, up by 23.5%, from 13.794 million euros in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.

The company's revenue for the whole calendar went up 2.5% to 106.484 million euros, Klaipedos Nafta said in a 2017 report published on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange.





Last year, loadings at the Klaipeda oil product terminal and the Subacius fuel storage facility dropped by 1.4% to 7.2 million tons of crude year-on-year, and the LNG terminal's regasification and reloading volumes were down by 13.4% to 12.6 million megawatt-hours (MWh) of gas.





Klaipedos Nafta's own capital return last year stood at 8.7%, while the EBITDA margin was 29.4% and net profit margin was 16%.





This year, the company projects revenue of 102.6 million euros and a net profit of 10.2 million euros, with the EBITDA projected at 26.9 million euros.





The state owns 72.32% of shares in Klaipedos Nafta, which is quoted on the blue-chip Main List of the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange, and Achemos Grupe holds a 10.28% stake.