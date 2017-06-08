Baltic, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port, Transport
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.02.2018, 00:18
Klaipeda port leads Baltic states in terms of cargo flows for 2nd year
BC, Vilnius, 31.01.2018.Print version
After setting a freight handling record last year, the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda lead the Baltic states in terms of freight traffic in 2017 for the second consecutive year, reports LETA/BNS.
According to revised statistics, the Klaipeda port handled 43.17 million tons of cargo over last year, which indicates a rise by 7.6% from 2016.
Freight flows via the Riga port in Latvia fell by an annual 9.2% to 33.674 million tons in 2017, while Ventspils and Liepaja ports posted respective growth by 6.5% to 20.035 million tons and by 16% to 6.589 million tons year-on-year.
The freight volume at the Tallinn port was 19.182 million tons last year, which is a drop by 4.7% from 2016.
The Lithuanian oil terminal of Butinge handled 9.8 million tons of crude in 2017, up by 5.4% from the year before.
All in all, ports of the three Baltic states last year handled 149.571 million tons of cargo, posting a 2.4-percent rise from 2016.
Other articles:
- 31.01.2018 Балтийские поставщики газа ищут альтернативу дорожающему Инчукалнсу
- 31.01.2018 Interactive Brokers (U.K.) Limited включена в список фирм, котирующихся на Балтийской бирже Nasdaq
- 31.01.2018 Wizz Air может сократить число рейсов в Вильнюс
- 31.01.2018 С февраля в Ирландии визы от имени Латвии будет выдавать Литва
- 31.01.2018 In 2017, the volume of industrial production in Estonia rose by 8%
- 31.01.2018 Ukraine removes Estonia, Latvia, Georgia from tax havens list
- 31.01.2018 Klaipedos Nafta raises 2017 profit by 23.5%
- 31.01.2018 Германия разрешила строить Северный поток - 2 в своих водах
- 31.01.2018 Closed state communication network planned in Lithuania
- 31.01.2018 Lithuanian MFA welcomes US "shame list" of Russians