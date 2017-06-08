Klaipeda port leads Baltic states in terms of cargo flows for 2nd year

After setting a freight handling record last year, the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda lead the Baltic states in terms of freight traffic in 2017 for the second consecutive year, reports LETA/BNS.

According to revised statistics, the Klaipeda port handled 43.17 million tons of cargo over last year, which indicates a rise by 7.6% from 2016.





Freight flows via the Riga port in Latvia fell by an annual 9.2% to 33.674 million tons in 2017, while Ventspils and Liepaja ports posted respective growth by 6.5% to 20.035 million tons and by 16% to 6.589 million tons year-on-year.





The freight volume at the Tallinn port was 19.182 million tons last year, which is a drop by 4.7% from 2016.





The Lithuanian oil terminal of Butinge handled 9.8 million tons of crude in 2017, up by 5.4% from the year before.





All in all, ports of the three Baltic states last year handled 149.571 million tons of cargo, posting a 2.4-percent rise from 2016.