Wednesday, 31.01.2018, 11:56
Lithuania's exports jump 17.3% in 2017, imports up 16.3%
Lithuania's goods exports rose by 17.3% in 2017 compared with 2016 to reach 26.5 billion euros and its imports grew by 16.3% to 28.7 billion euros, Statistics Lithuania said on January 30th, cites LETA/BNS.
The country's foreign trade deficit amounted to 2.2 billion euros, the
statistics office said.
Lithuania's key export markets were Russia, Latvia, Poland and Germany, and
its list of import partners was topped by Russia, Germany, Poland and Latvia.
The country's key export and import products are machinery and mechanical
appliances, electrical equipment, mineral products, and products of the
chemical or allied industries.
