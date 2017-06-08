Energy, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, Technology, Transport
RER plant to increase energy efficiency with help of EU financing
On January
29, RER and the Central Finance and
Contracting Agency signed an agreement about the implementation, funding and
supervision of the project "Complex Solutions for Increasing Energy
Efficiency at RER".
The purpose of the project is to promote efficient use
of energy resources and to reduce energy consumption at RER.
The company will purchase and install new equipment,
replacing the old equipment, and will also renovate five production buildings
under the project that is to be implemented from February 1, 2018, to May 31,
2019.
The RER group posted EUR 21.481 million in turnover for
the first nine months of 2017, which is by 57.4% more than in the same period
in 2016, and its profit increased multiple times year-on-year to EUR 1.582
million.
RER is quoted on
the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
