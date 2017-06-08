RER plant to increase energy efficiency with help of EU financing

Rigas Elektromasinbuves Rupnica (RER), which makes electric equipment for trains, has signed an agreement with the Latvian Central Finance and Contracting Agency about implementation of a project to increase energy efficiency of its operations with the help of the EU financing, the company said in a statement to the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange, cites LETA.

On January 29, RER and the Central Finance and Contracting Agency signed an agreement about the implementation, funding and supervision of the project "Complex Solutions for Increasing Energy Efficiency at RER".

The purpose of the project is to promote efficient use of energy resources and to reduce energy consumption at RER.

The company will purchase and install new equipment, replacing the old equipment, and will also renovate five production buildings under the project that is to be implemented from February 1, 2018, to May 31, 2019.

The RER group posted EUR 21.481 million in turnover for the first nine months of 2017, which is by 57.4% more than in the same period in 2016, and its profit increased multiple times year-on-year to EUR 1.582 million.

RER is quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.