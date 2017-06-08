Airport, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism, Transport
airBaltic continues expansion in Tallinn
Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer of airBaltic: “By offering a mix of 9 direct services from Tallinn and convenient
connections via Riga, airBaltic will
offer the best connectivity to and from the Estonian capital. The increased
number of direct services and a decision to base a Bombardier Q400 NextGen aircraft in Tallinn shows our strong
commitment to the Estonian market.”
airBaltic will
fly from Tallinn to Stockholm 12 times weekly. The scheduled flight time to Stockholm
is planned to be 55 minutes. One-way ticket price starts at 35 EUR, including
airport fees and transaction costs. The flights to Oslo will be performed 2
times weekly and the scheduled flight time is 1 hour and 45 minutes. One-way ticket
price to Oslo starts at 29 EUR.
In addition, airBaltic will continue
to offer direct flights from Tallinn to Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, Vienna and
Vilnius as well as convenient connections via Riga. airBaltic
will also launch a new direct service from Tallinn to London Gatwick Airport on
March 27, 2018.
In 2017, airBaltic has transported over 360 000
passengers to and from Estonia. The airline has carried 20% more passengers in
Estonia to its network spanning Europe, Scandinavia, Russia, CIS and the Middle
East than in 2016.
For the summer season of 2018 airBaltic will also offer new services from Riga to Malaga (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal), Split (Croatia), Bordeaux (France), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Gdansk
(Poland) as well as Sochi and Kaliningrad (both in Russia).
airBaltic serves over 60 destinations from its home base in Riga, Latvia. From
every one of these locations, airBaltic
offers convenient connections via Riga to its network spanning Europe,
Scandinavia, CIS and the Middle East. In addition, airBaltic also offers direct flights from Tallinn and Vilnius.
