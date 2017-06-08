Analytics, Estonia, Good for Business, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.01.2018, 23:38
In December, the turnover of retail trade increased by 1% in Estonia
In December 2017, the turnover of retail trade
enterprises was 654.5 million euros.
The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods
increased 7% compared to December 2016. Turnover increased in most economic
activities, except in non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured
goods (e.g. department stores) where turnover was smaller than in December
2016. Turnover increased the most in stores selling via mail order or the
internet, with sales increasing 26% in a year. A higher than average increase
in turnover occurred also in stores selling household goods and appliances,
hardware and building materials (growth 13%) and in stores selling second-hand
goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) (growth 9%).
The turnover of grocery stores decreased 3% compared
to December 2016. The turnover fall of these stores was affected by the
continuing price increase of food products.
The turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of
automotive fuel stayed at the same level as in December 2016.
Compared to November 2017, in December the turnover of
retail trade enterprises increased 18%. This is a usual rise in December, when
Christmas and turn-of-the-year sales take place.
According to preliminary data, the turnover of retail
trade enterprises was 6.7 billion euros in 2017. Compared to 2016, turnover increased 1.5%.
The statistics are based on the VAT declaration data
of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.Statistics Estonia published the monthly
summary in four working days. For the statistical activity “Economic
indicators of trade enterprises”, the main representative of public interest is
the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom
Statistics Estonia performs this statistical activity.
- 30.01.2018 Полунин и Кремер открывают Риге мир гармонии
- 30.01.2018 In 2017, retail trade turnover rose by 4.2% in Latvia
- 30.01.2018 GDP in Latvia increased by 0.3% in Q4
- 30.01.2018 Strasbourg: Lithuania unjustifiably restricted 'Jesus' and 'Mary' ad campaign
- 30.01.2018 Литовская Euroapotheca покупает у финнов эстонскую сеть Ulikooli Apteek
- 30.01.2018 Жителей Литвы в 2017 году стало меньше на 38 тыс.
- 30.01.2018 23% латвийцев хотели бы сменить жилье, но не могут себе этого позволить
- 30.01.2018 Эстонский МИД вручит Украине ноту в связи со списком офшорных зон
- 30.01.2018 Фирмы финской госкомпании получили из эстонского госбюджета субсидий на 19,3 млн. евро
- 30.01.2018 Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis involved in EU project Alliance4Life