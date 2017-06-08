In December, the turnover of retail trade increased by 1% in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in December 2017, compared to December 2016, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 1% at constant prices.

In December 2017, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 654.5 million euros.





The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 7% compared to December 2016. Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in non-specialised stores selling predominantly manufactured goods (e.g. department stores) where turnover was smaller than in December 2016. Turnover increased the most in stores selling via mail order or the internet, with sales increasing 26% in a year. A higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (growth 13%) and in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale (stalls, markets, direct sale) (growth 9%).





The turnover of grocery stores decreased 3% compared to December 2016. The turnover fall of these stores was affected by the continuing price increase of food products.





The turnover of enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel stayed at the same level as in December 2016.





Compared to November 2017, in December the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 18%. This is a usual rise in December, when Christmas and turn-of-the-year sales take place.

According to preliminary data, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 6.7 billion euros in 2017. Compared to 2016, turnover increased 1.5%.

The statistics are based on the VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board.Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in four working days. For the statistical activity “Economic indicators of trade enterprises”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia performs this statistical activity.