Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis involved in EU project Alliance4Life

The Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis will work with scientific institutions in Central and Eastern Europe on Alliance4Life project aimed at closing the divide in European health research and innovation, LETA was told at the institute.

The purpose of the project is to close the divide in health research and innovation between the European Union’s 15 old member states and 13 new members.





In January 2018, the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis started participation in Alliance4Life, a project under the Health thematic priority of the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 program. The project involves ten leading scientific institutions from nine Central and Eastern European countries.





Participants of Alliance4Life program are expected to generate proposals for enhancing scientific research, providing a significant contribution not only to the development of the partner institutions but also to working out the science policy of each member state and the EU as a whole.





According to Alliance4Life, despite the investments made by the EU in research and innovation over the past decade, the still existing divide in scientific performance between the EU13 and EU15 could be lessened by changing the scientific institutions’ management system and corporate culture.