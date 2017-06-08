Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 30.01.2018, 23:38
Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis involved in EU project Alliance4Life
The purpose of the project is to close the divide in health research and
innovation between the European Union’s 15 old member states and 13 new
members.
In January 2018, the Latvian Institute of Organic Synthesis started
participation in Alliance4Life, a project under the Health thematic priority of
the European Commission’s Horizon 2020 program. The project involves ten
leading scientific institutions from nine Central and Eastern European
countries.
Participants of Alliance4Life program are expected to generate proposals
for enhancing scientific research, providing a significant contribution not
only to the development of the partner institutions but also to working out the
science policy of each member state and the EU as a whole.
According to Alliance4Life, despite the investments made by the EU in
research and innovation over the past decade, the still existing divide in
scientific performance between the EU13 and EU15 could be lessened by changing
the scientific institutions’ management system and corporate culture.
- 30.01.2018 Полунин и Кремер открывают Риге мир гармонии
- 30.01.2018 In 2017, retail trade turnover rose by 4.2% in Latvia
- 30.01.2018 GDP in Latvia increased by 0.3% in Q4
- 30.01.2018 Baltic International Bank increases its share capital by EUR 6 mln
- 30.01.2018 In December, the turnover of retail trade increased by 1% in Estonia
- 30.01.2018 Strasbourg: Lithuania unjustifiably restricted 'Jesus' and 'Mary' ad campaign
- 30.01.2018 Литовская Euroapotheca покупает у финнов эстонскую сеть Ulikooli Apteek
- 30.01.2018 23% латвийцев хотели бы сменить жилье, но не могут себе этого позволить
- 30.01.2018 Фирмы финской госкомпании получили из эстонского госбюджета субсидий на 19,3 млн. евро
- 30.01.2018 ЕСПЧ: Литва необоснованно ограничила рекламу с персонажем Иисуса